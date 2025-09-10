Nicole Michelle Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Michelle, founder of Madison Brothers Consulting Group, Inc., is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how integrity, impact, and intention shape her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Michelle explores the power of "womentoring" and breaks down how mentorship and collaboration can drive lasting change.“Collaboration beats competition, and creating win-win environments is key to sustainable success,” said Michelle.Nicole’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/nicole-michelle

