House Bill 1308 Printer's Number 1903

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - House Bill 1308 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FLEMING, MADSEN, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, BOROWSKI, FREEMAN, DONAHUE, GREEN, DAVIDSON Short Title An Act amending Titles 27 (Environmental Resources) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for storm water management; and, in municipal authorities, further providing for definitions and for purposes and powers. Memo Subject Stormwater Fees Actions 1502 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, April 28, 2025 1903 Reported as amended, June 11, 2025 First consideration, June 11, 2025 Re-committed to RULES, June 11, 2025 Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025 Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025 Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025 Generated 09/10/2025 02:19 PM

