House Bill 1308 Printer's Number 1903

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - House Bill 1308

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FLEMING, MADSEN, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, BOROWSKI, FREEMAN, DONAHUE, GREEN, DAVIDSON

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 27 (Environmental Resources) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for storm water management; and, in municipal authorities, further providing for definitions and for purposes and powers.

Memo Subject

Stormwater Fees

Actions

1502 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, April 28, 2025
1903 Reported as amended, June 11, 2025
First consideration, June 11, 2025
Re-committed to RULES, June 11, 2025
Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025
Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025
Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025

