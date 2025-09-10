House Bill 1308 Printer's Number 1903
PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - House Bill 1308
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
FLEMING, MADSEN, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, BOROWSKI, FREEMAN, DONAHUE, GREEN, DAVIDSON
Short Title
An Act amending Titles 27 (Environmental Resources) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for storm water management; and, in municipal authorities, further providing for definitions and for purposes and powers.
Memo Subject
Stormwater Fees
Actions
|1502
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, April 28, 2025
|1903
|Reported as amended, June 11, 2025
|First consideration, June 11, 2025
|Re-committed to RULES, June 11, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025
|Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025
|Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025
