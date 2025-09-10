Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at $12.25 Million for Spectacular Southlake Estate

Auction closes live on 17 September at The Upper House in Hong Kong as part of the firm’s highly anticipated Hong Kong Global Sales lineup

It's rare to find a home that's both incredibly luxurious and genuinely livable, but this place manages to be both.” — Michael Hershenberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at $12.25 million for a sprawling Southlake estate on nearly four gated acres. The property will be auctioned in cooperation with Michael Hershenberg and Brad Cook of Real Broker, LLC. Bidding is open via the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate live in Hong Kong at the The Upper House on 17 September as part of the firm’s annual Hong Kong Global Sale.

Completely renovated in 2024, this architectural marvel features a full entertainment basement with basketball court and bowling alley, and eight luxurious bedroom suites designed for grand-scale entertaining and seamless indoor-outdoor living. The home showcases fully automated smart systems throughout its palatial spaces. The estate follows sophisticated design principles, creating an atmosphere of refined luxury and technological innovation. The structure features multiple balconies with panoramic views, professional soundproof facilities, and striking architectural elements throughout.

"This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own something extraordinary," said Hannah Serwatka, VP of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. "Properties like this simply don't come to market often. Our global network of collectors and luxury buyers has been waiting for exactly this type of rare find, and I'm excited to connect this incredible estate with someone who will treasure it as much as the current owners have."

"What I love most about this estate is how it brings people together," added listing agent Michael Hershenberg. "You walk in and immediately see how perfect it is for creating memories. It's rare to find a home that's both incredibly luxurious and genuinely livable, but this place manages to be both.”

Entertainment and leisure define this extraordinary property. A state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos studio with 3D audio capabilities, a full basketball court, bowling alley, and newly built performing stage digitally connected to the upstairs studio creates unparalleled hosting opportunities. Dual indoor chef's kitchens, including a complete kitchen and bar on the basement level, ensure effortless entertaining. A grand dining hall and seamless indoor-outdoor flow accommodate events for discerning guests.

In addition to the resort-style pool and integrated spa, additional luxury features include a climate-controlled wine room, professional-grade recording facilities, and a separate guest apartment with a private entrance. The estate is accessed via a gated entry across nearly four acres of pristine grounds, framed by professional landscaping and outdoor entertainment areas. Multiple outdoor spaces feature an outdoor chef's kitchen with serving windows, a pizza oven, and a grill, further elevating the estate's entertainment capabilities.

The property includes dual staircases leading to the sparkling pool area, an integrated spa and outdoor patio, and professional landscaping throughout the grounds. The estate features elevator access between levels and comprehensive smart home automation systems. Located within Southlake's prestigious community, the property benefits from proximity to world-class amenities and DFW Airport access.

Southlake represents the pinnacle of Texas luxury living, where master-planned sophistication meets authentic charm in the prestigious Dallas-Fort Worth corridor. This exclusive enclave attracts residents seeking privacy, world-class amenities, and unparalleled convenience. Located just minutes from DFW Airport and offering access to championship golf courses and luxury shopping at Southlake Town Square, this one-of-a-kind estate defines luxury living at its finest.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

