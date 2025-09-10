Chairman Comer Opens Markup of Legislation to Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) opened today’s markup of legislation to ensure our nation’s capital is safe and beautiful. The legislation empowers District law enforcement to combat the juvenile crime crisis, increases educational opportunities for D.C. children, and ensures a beautiful capital city for all Americans.

Below are Chairman Comer’s remarks as prepared for delivery.

Crime in the District of Columbia has recently reached levels unseen since the violent era of the early-1990s.

Juvenile crime has reportedly more than doubled the national average as of February 2024.

The D.C. Attorney General and D.C. Council’s soft-on-crime policies have created an environment of school absences and offenders to be released allowing juvenile crime and violent crime to flourish.

Further, recent anti-law enforcement rhetoric and highly restrictive policing laws from the D.C. Council, have created retention and recruitment challenges for the Metropolitan Police Department.

President Trump, in response, has made sweeping moves to bring federal law enforcement resources into the District and exercise existing authorities under the Home Rule Act to direct local law enforcement to combat the crime crisis.

Like President Trump, House Republicans are committed to restoring law and order in our Nation’s capital city.

The Home Rule Act, which was signed into law in 1973, provides a charter for the local government of the District of Columbia granting a degree of self-governance to D.C. officials, including the authority to legislate, conduct elections, and otherwise govern local municipal affairs.

Under the Home Rule Act, Congress retains the right to enact legislation for D.C. on any subject, including legislation to amend or repeal any law in force in the District, prior to or after enactment, and any act passed by the D.C. Council.

Today, this Committee will exercise this authority to consider several pieces of legislation to reinforce President Trump’s efforts to make D.C. safe again.

Every resident and visitor deserves to feel safe in our Nation’s capital and today this Committee will fulfill its constitutional duty to oversee District affairs and make D.C. safe again.

I hope my colleagues will join in me in supporting today’s agenda of legislation needed to address D.C.’s crime crises.