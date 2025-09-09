Submit Release
Aviation Advisory Board September 10 Agenda

The Aviation Advisory Board WILL BE meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 and will be held in a hybrid format either in-person at the Solid Waste Annex (SWAN) Building at 320 NE Industrial Lane or in attendance via Zoom. Virtual participation is allowed for any participant, including staff and the public. Some staff will be present in the room while others may participate virtually. Individuals may join the meeting virtually by Zoom or in person. The agenda and background materials can be found at https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Id=5773

To observe this meeting live, visit the Live Video Stream or the City’s YouTube Channel. Any individual wishing to join the virtual meeting or provide public comment must register by clicking on the following link:  Zoom link

For more information, contact Melissa Sieben Interim Airport Manager, 785.832.7850 / msieben@lawrenceks.org.

