Security 101 in Northern California and Triumph Protection Modernize Site Security with Mobile Surveillance

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Security 101 in Northern California , a leader in integrated security integration, today announces the results of its work with Triumph Protection Group , the California-based firm specializing in guard services, investigations, and executive protection. Triumph recently launched Triumph Watchtower, a branded program that leverages mobile surveillance trailers provided by Security 101 to modernize site security across Northern California.For one Northern California client, Triumph had been deploying guard coverage to deter theft and vandalism at a vulnerable facility. While effective, the ongoing staffing costs were becoming prohibitive. With the introduction of mobile surveillance trailers, Triumph Protection was able to provide 24/7 coverage, real-time alerts, and strong visual deterrence at a significantly lower cost.As organizations across the region face tightening budgets and evolving threats, many are looking for ways to maintain security standards without expanding guard headcount. Mobile surveillance trailers deliver a flexible option that extends visibility across access points, speeds up incident escalation, and supports investigations with reliable documentation.“Our trailers are traditionally used as a powerful deterrent in areas with no power or infrastructure,” said Rob Chamberlin, President of Security 101 in Northern California. “By equipping Triumph with this technology, we enabled them to launch a program that supplements guard coverage—delivering a more effective and cost-efficient solution.”Triumph Watchtower reflects Triumph’s commitment to innovative, client-first security programs. By partnering with Security 101, Triumph has been able to provide customers with a hybrid solution that combines traditional manpower with modern surveillance technology.“We’d been covering the site with guards, but the costs for our client were becoming prohibitive. We needed a more sustainable solution, something visible, effective, and easier to scale,” said Jeffrey Fields, CEO of Triumph Protection Group. “At the end of the day, we wanted to give our clients options, solutions that deter crime, work reliably, and don’t break the budget.”By combining Security 101’s mobile surveillance trailers with Triumph’s on-the-ground expertise, the program has already demonstrated measurable benefits: reduced operating costs, expanded coverage, and faster incident response. The collaboration highlights a growing industry trend toward hybrid security solutions that balance personnel with advanced surveillance tools.“Working with Rob and the Security 101 team has been great, they’re really on top of it,” Fields added. “From setup to follow-up, they’ve been there every step of the way.”With deployments underway, Security 101 in Northern California plans to expand the use of mobile surveillance trailers across multiple sectors, including construction sites, campuses, logistics yards, and remote facilities. Built for durability, visibility, and intelligent monitoring, the trailers give security providers like Triumph Protection the tools to meet today’s high-risk security demands while offering clients scalable, cost-effective protection.“Better solution for the end user, strong profitability, lower cost for customers. That’s a pretty powerful win,” said Rob Chamberlin, President, Security 101 in Northern California.

