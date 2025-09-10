Big Swing Media Launches First Podcast Focused on the Business of Golf

Golf Channel to License "The Big Swing with Jimmy Roberts" Starting in January, 2026

SOUTHPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Swing Media today announced the launch of its flagship podcast, The Big Swing with Jimmy Roberts, a new show focused on the rapidly growing business of golf. Hosted by 16-time Emmy Award–winning journalist Jimmy Roberts, one of America’s premier sports broadcasters, the show offers an insider’s perspective into the forces reshaping the nearly quarter trillion-dollar global golf economy.The first episode drops today and features Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku, the founders of Eastside Golf, the groundbreaking golf apparel and lifestyle brand started in 2019 with a mission to make the sport more accessible and attractive to younger generations.New episodes of “The Big Swing with Jimmy Roberts” will follow every other Wednesday through December, including a special episode taped from Bethpage during the Ryder Cup focused on the business dynamics of golf’s biggest international event. Expected guests in future episodes in 2025 include:Steph Curry – NBA superstar, entrepreneur, and passionate golfer, who has invested in the future of the game through his support of youth golf and professional women’s tours.Grant Horvat – golf creator and rising YouTube star, known for his fast-growing digital following and innovative approach to the game.Dude Perfect – the sports entertainment juggernaut with more than 60 million YouTube subscribers, bringing golf to global audiences with humor and creativity.“I couldn’t be more excited about this show. We’ve got an unbelievable lineup of guests, with more to come. Golf is undergoing a once-in-a-generation transformation, and we will take audiences inside the boardrooms, locker rooms, and communities where the future of the game is being shaped,” said Jimmy Roberts, show host and Big Swing Media Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer.Also, Big Swing Media announced a licensing agreement with Golf Channel starting in January 2026 when the show will move to a weekly schedule. Under the agreement, new episodes will debut exclusively on Golf Channel before being released across all major podcast platforms and YouTube.“An A-list roster of guests, a live show from one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, and a licensing deal with the Golf Channel; our plan from the beginning was to come out of the gate fast but this has exceeded our expectations. We are grateful that Golf Channel and all our guests see the incredible potential of “The Big Swing with Jimmy Roberts” to engage, entertain and inform the vibrant, affluent and expanding community of executives driving the global golf industry today,” said Fred Bucher, Big Swing Media Co-Founder and CEO.About Big Swing Media, Inc.Big Swing Media is building the premier community for executives in the global business of lifestyle sports like golf, tennis, and skiing. Founded by 16-time Emmy-winning sports journalist Jimmy Roberts and industry veterans Fred Bucher and Spence Kramer, the company delivers premium editorial and production as well as unparalleled access to newsmakers through podcasts, subscription newsletters, and custom events.

The Big Swing with Jimmy Roberts - Ep 1 Eastside Golf Founders

