Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,121 in the last 365 days.

U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

In celebration of Constitution Day, the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Avenue North.

U.S.  Magistrate  Judge  Alice  R.  Senechal  will  preside  over  9:00  a.m.  ceremony,  and  U.S.  Bankruptcy  Court  Chief  Judge  Shon  Hastings  will  preside  over  the  1:00  p.m.  ceremony.  Julia  Ernst,  a  constitutional  law  professor at UND, will speak at both ceremonies.

Approximately  200  individuals  are  expected  to  be  welcomed  as  new  citizens. The public is invited to attend.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more