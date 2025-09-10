U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

In celebration of Constitution Day, the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Avenue North.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will preside over 9:00 a.m. ceremony, and U.S. Bankruptcy Court Chief Judge Shon Hastings will preside over the 1:00 p.m. ceremony. Julia Ernst, a constitutional law professor at UND, will speak at both ceremonies.

Approximately 200 individuals are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The public is invited to attend.