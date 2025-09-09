Religious Liberty Commission Hosts Second Hearing on Religious Liberty in Public Education

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, the Religious Liberty Commission hosted President Trump, Attorney General Bondi, parents, and students to discuss religious liberty issues in public education. The hearing included several panels of students who shared stories of challenges to their religious liberty, and parents whose right to direct the religious upbringing of their children was challenged or abridged in the school system. The hearing’s objective was to understand the historic landscape of religious liberty in the public education setting, identify present threats to religious liberty in America’s public school systems, and identify opportunities to secure religious liberty in this context for the future.

"Under the Trump Administration, we’re defending our rights and restoring our identity as a nation under God," said President Donald J. Trump. “We are one nation under God, and we always will be."

"Our Founders believed every individual has the right to worship freely—without fear, without censorship, and without hostility from their own government," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi." Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department of Justice has returned to its core purpose: defending the Constitution and protecting the God-given rights of every single American."

"Today was a special moment in history as President Trump spoke at the Presidential Commission on Religious Liberty," said RLC Chair Dan Patrick, Lt. Governor of Texas. "No President since our nation’s foundation has put faith and freedom at the forefront of his entire agenda. President Trump’s emphasis on religious liberty will restore our nation, once again, to send a clear message to the world that we are a nation that was founded on the word of God. Thank you, Mr. President."

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the Religious Liberty Commission hearing.

Chairman Dan Patrick, Lt. Governor of Texas, Attorney General Bondi, President Donald J. Trump, and HUD Secretary Scott Turner at the Religious Liberty Commission hearing

The witnesses included:

Shea Encinas: Former Student at La Costa Heights Elementary School in Carlsbad, California

Shea was targeted and harassed by school administration and classmates after objecting to read a book glorifying transgenderism to a kindergarten student.

Lydia Booth: Simpson County School District student

Lydia was prohibited from wearing a “Jesus loves me” face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite nothing in the dress code banning religious clothing. Lydia’s family successfully sued allowing Lydia to once again wear her mask.

Justin Aguilar: High SchoolValedictorian from North Carolina

A school administrator struck through a number of instances of the word “God” and “Jesus Christ” in Justin’s valedictorian speech, despite the language being protected by the United States Constitution. Justin respectfully and successfully appealed to deliver the speech unchanged.

Valerie Cleveringa: Former student at West Ward Elementary School in Allegan, Michigan

Valerie was prohibited from singing a religious song, “That’s Who I Praise,” by popular Christian artist Brandon Lake, in the school talent show. After public outcry, the school reversed course and allowed Valerie to perform the song.

Hannah Allen: Honey Grove School District student

Hannah and a group of classmates decided to pray during lunch for a former classmate recently in a car accident. Their principal told the group “Y’all don’t do that again,” and said they could only pray on the stage behind the curtain, outside of the school building, in the gym with no one present. After being informed of the students’ constitutional rights, the school corrected the policy to allow students to pray publicly.

Jeremy Dys: Senior Counsel for First Liberty

Dys earned his law degree from West Virginia University College of Law in 2005. After law school, Dys clerked for the Hon. Russell M. Clawges, Jr., chief judge of the Circuit Court of Monongalia County in Morgantown, West Virginia. For six years prior to joining First Liberty Institute, Dys led a public policy organization where he led research and advocacy efforts on matters of life, marriage, and religious freedom.

Lana Roman: Maryland Parent fighting the Montgomery County Board of Education

Lana and other parents in Maryland are fighting back against the Montgomery County Board of Education for forcing pre-K and elementary-aged children to read controversial books promoting transgender and sexually-focused content. On June 27, 2025, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that parents have the right to opt their children out of books that push one-sided views on gender identity and sexuality that violate religious beliefs.

Jennifer Mead: Mother of child who was secretly transitioned

Dan and Jennifer Mead sued the Rockford Public School District in Michigan after district employees began treating the couple’s middle-school daughter as a boy without their knowledge or consent.

Jenny Encinas: Mother of Shea Encinas

Shea’s family is suing to bring accountability and seek a court order stating that the school district must notify parents in advance and allow opt-outs from teachings that violate religious and moral beliefs.

Sameerah Munshi: RLC Advisory Board Member

Sameerah has courageously spoken out against forcing children to learn radical gender ideology in schools. She testified before the Montgomery County School Board and has worked with the Coalition of Virtue and the Religious Freedom Institute.

Alyza Lewin: RLC Advisory Board Member

Alyza Lewin is the President of The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law. Lewin is also a co-founder and partner in Lewin & Lewin, LLP where she specializes in litigation, mediation and government relations. Her experience includes criminal defense, civil litigation and anti-discrimination matters. Lewin served as President of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists from 2012 – 2017.

David Cortman: Senior Counsel and Vice President of U.S. litigation for Alliance Defending Freedom

David A. Cortman serves as senior counsel and vice president of U.S. litigation with Alliance Defending Freedom. He has been practicing law for nearly 30 years and currently supervises attorneys and legal staff who specialize in constitutional law, focusing on religious freedom, free speech, and the sanctity of life.

Maggie DeJong: Former Graduate student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE)

Maggie was silenced with no-contact orders from SIUE after students complained that her speech, including social media posts, messages to students, and class discussions on an array of topics was considered “harmful.” Maggie sued, and SIUE officials revised policies and the student handbook to ensure students with varying ideological and religious views are welcome on campus.

Norvilia Etienne Cain: Pro-life advocate

As a student, Norvilia requested to create a Students for Life Group at Queens College in New York. The school denied the request without explanation. The students sued, and Queens College officially recognized the group, but it took almost one year to update its policy to protect other students from the same type of discrimination.

Chike Uzuegbunam: Former student at Georgia Gwinett College

While peacefully sharing his Christian views with students on campus, college officials stopped Chike on two occasions, stating he needed permission in advance to use certain “speech zones” that were small and not open regularly. Chike followed the school’s policy, and was still stopped from speaking. Chike challenged the school’s policy all the way up to the Supreme Court, which ultimately ruled in his favor.

Kimberlee Colby: Attorney, Christian Legal Society’s Center for Law and Religious Freedom

Kim Colby has worked for Christian Legal Society’s Center for Law and Religious Freedom since graduating from Harvard Law School in 1981. She has represented religious groups in several appellate cases, including two cases heard by the United States Supreme Court. She has filed numerous amicus briefs in federal and state courts. In 1984, she assisted in congressional passage of the Equal Access Act, 20 U.S.C. § 4071, et seq., which protects the right of secondary school students to meet for prayer and Bible study on campus. Ms. Colby has prepared several CLS publications addressing issues about religious expression in public schools, including released time programs, implementation of the Equal Access Act, and teachers’ religious expression.

Attorney General Bondi delivers remarks at the Religious Liberty Commission hearing

Chairman Dan Patrick and Vice Chair Dr. Ben Carson at Religious Liberty Commission hearing.

The Religious Liberty Commission was established by President Trump under Executive Order 14291 and is tasked with producing a comprehensive report on the foundations of religious liberty in America, increasing awareness of and celebrating America's peaceful religious pluralism, highlighting current threats to religious liberty, and developing strategies to preserve and enhance protections for future generations.