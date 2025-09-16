Cold Case Coalition Launches Henry Lee Lucas DNA Initiative to Fund DNA Testing for Unresolved Cases

DNA funding for unresolved Lucas cases

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cold Case Coalition, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting families and communities to find answers in unresolved cases, announced today the launch of the Henry Lee Lucas DNA Initiative, a program funding advanced DNA testing — including whole genome sequencing and genetic genealogy services — for hundreds of cases once attributed to “the Confession Killer” Henry Lee Lucas and Ottis Toole.Through the Henry Lee Lucas DNA Initiative, grant funding will be awarded directly to law enforcement agencies that reopen or pursue unresolved cases connected to Lucas or Toole. The program is designed to correct investigative errors of the past, apply modern science to decades-old cases, and ensure justice for victims and their families.“Too many families were left without answers when cases were prematurely closed or wrongly attributed to Henry Lee Lucas and Ottis Toole,” said Karra Porter, Co-founder of the Cold Case Coalition. “A major barrier to bringing resolution to cold cases is a lack of affordable forensic DNA services. We hope to alleviate this burden by offering law enforcement the tools they need to apply today’s DNA technology and finally uncover the truth.”“I’m glad to see the Coalition launching this important initiative. These cases need to be reopened.” - Taki Oldham, Director of The Confession Killer (Netflix)The Cold Case Coalition has a long history of advocating for victims, collaborating with law enforcement, and pioneering innovative solutions to cases once considered unsolvable. In 2019, the Coalition began compiling an extensive archive on Lucas cases and has already been instrumental in reopening two previously closed Lucas cases. This new initiative underscores the Coalition’s mission to ensure that no victim is forgotten and that every case deserves justice.Law enforcement agencies interested in applying for DNA testing grants under the Henry Lee Lucas DNA Initiative can contact the Cold Case Coalition at info@coldcasehelp.com or visit www.coldcasehelp.com/lucas-funding Founded in 2017, the Cold Case Coalition is a nonprofit that collaborates with both families and law enforcement across the country to resolve unsolved murders and missing persons cases. Through initiatives like Utah’s “Rosie’s Law,” the launch of the nation’s first nonprofit forensic DNA lab accredited in whole genome sequencing, and ongoing support from hundreds of volunteers, the Coalition continues to reopen cases, secure convictions, and fund advanced forensic testing to bring long-overdue answers to families.

