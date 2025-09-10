Christine Miles Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empathetic Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christine Miles, founder of EQuipt, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how listening intelligence drives empathy and connection in leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Miles explores the power of listening to understand unspoken pain, and breaks down how curiosity and empathy can foster trust and drive impactful decisions.“Listening to understand others’ experiences fosters empathy and trust,” said Miles.Christine’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/christine-miles

