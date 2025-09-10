Formerly Incarcerated Visionary April Paulk Expands A.P. Rose Enterprises with Convict Beauty & From Bars to Stars Prom

April Paulk, Founder & CEO of A.P. Rose Enterprises Inc., expanding her vision from incarceration to inspiration with new ventures and events.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 – A.P. Rose Enterprises, Inc. today announced two major milestones: the launch of Convict Beauty, a lifestyle brand empowering justice-impacted and hardworking women, and the inaugural From Bars to Stars: Prom & Legacy Awards, a first-of-its-kind celebration honoring transformation, resilience, and legacy.“These initiatives represent more than business expansion — they represent transformation,” said April Paulk, Founder & CEO of A.P. Rose Enterprises. “Convict Beauty challenges stigma by celebrating resilience, while the From Bars to Stars Prom & Legacy Awards creates space for justice-impacted individuals to shine with dignity and pride.”Convict Beauty: Flipping Stigma into StrengthConvict Beauty, the newest lifestyle brand under A.P. Rose Enterprises, flips stigma into strength—not only for women impacted by the justice system but for the everyday hardworking woman who faces her own stigmas and challenges. From judges to police officers to mothers and entrepreneurs, Convict Beauty speaks to the universal resilience of women.From Bars to Stars Prom & Legacy AwardsThe inaugural From Bars to Stars: A.P. Rose Prom & Legacy Awards will be the first event of its kind, uniting justice-impacted individuals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders for an evening that honors transformation and builds legacy. The red-carpet celebration will feature formal prom traditions, award recognitions, and opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals to showcase their resilience and community impact.From Bars to Stars UniversityPaulk is also developing From Bars to Stars University, a groundbreaking initiative to educate, empower, and inspire justice-impacted individuals. The University will house multiple academies—including The Queenables Academy, The Kingables Academy, and The Heirables Academy—all focused on equipping participants with tools to transform their lives and businesses.The A.P. Rose EcosystemA.P. Rose Enterprises oversees a diverse portfolio including A.P. Rose Entertainment (producer of The Queenables Reality TV Series, The Kingables, and The Heirables), RETV by A.P. Rose, Suite 171 (a fragrance by A.P. Rose), Felon Rose, Convict Cosmetics, Unchained & Unfiltered (podcast + table talk), Field Labs Diagnostics LLC, RoseBridge Consulting Group LLC, The Queenables Closet ATL (a social enterprise providing affordable professional attire and essentials for women), and A J-Cup of Coffee. Upcoming expansions include Milk Bar ATL, a maternal wellness hub offering resources, classes, doulas, networking, and events for mothers and families.A Journey of Redemption and VisionAfter serving five years of incarceration, Paulk emerged with a vision that fuels her company’s mission: turning pain into purpose and purpose into a movement. From surviving domestic violence to earning a degree in Criminal Justice from Augusta University and a certification in perinatal care and community health from the Morehouse School of Medicine, Paulk now leads as an executive, speaker, author, and advocate for justice-impacted communities.Supporting the MovementFor donations, partnerships, sponsorship opportunities, or speaking engagements, please contact media@aproseentertainment.com.About A.P. Rose Enterprises Inc.A.P. Rose Enterprises Inc. unites ventures across entertainment, healthcare, consulting, advocacy, and lifestyle. Its portfolio includes A.P. Rose Entertainment, A.P. Rose Foundation Inc., Convict Beauty, Convict Cosmetics, Unchained & Unfiltered, The Queenables Closet ATL, From Bars to Stars Prom & Legacy Awards, From Bars to Stars University & Academies, RETV by A.P. Rose, Field Labs Diagnostics LLC, RoseBridge Consulting Group LLC, A J-Cup of Coffee, & Milk Bar ATL.

