Dr. William Deihl Doc Hypnosis, Recognized as One of America’s Leading Hypnotherapists and Mental Health Practitioners

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just five years, Doc Hypnosis, led by Dr. William “Bill” Deihl, PhD, has emerged as one of the most celebrated hypnotherapy and mental health practices in the nation. Since opening full-time on January 1, 2020, Dr. Deihl has been consistently recognized with top honors from Yelp, Google, the Phoenix Awards, Best in Arizona Magazine, and multiple international organizations.Dr. Deihl’s impact on the field of hypnosis and mental health has been marked by a steady rise of accolades, including:2021 – Named one of the Top Hypnotherapists by Yelp and Google.2022 – Honored by the Phoenix Awards as a leading Phoenix hypnotherapist.2023 – Awarded Top Hypnotherapist and Top Mental Health Practitioner Facility in Phoenix; granted exclusive rights as the only U.S. practitioner certified to train others in the Swan Protocol.2024 – Recognized again as Top Hypnotherapist in Phoenix, Arizona by the Phoenix Awards.2025 – Inducted into the Who’s Who of America Hall of Fame; named Top CEO by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP); featured in Best in Arizona Magazine as Doctor of Hypnotherapy and Counseling; and highlighted in The Wall Street Journal as a leader in mental health.Dr. Deihl has also been recognized by Google as the Best Hypnotherapist in Arizona for three years in a row. His reputation for results has made Doc Hypnosis the practice that other doctors and therapists trust to send their “impossible cases” to—patients struggling with PTSD, phobias, anxiety, depression, and more.“The impossible is what I do every day,” said Dr. Deihl. “These awards are an honor, but the true reward is seeing clients find freedom from the challenges that once held them back.”With decades of experience in Hypnotherapy, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), and Provocative Change Works (PCW), Dr. Deihl has helped tens of thousands of clients overcome limiting beliefs, eliminate phobias (often in a single day), and achieve lasting results in both personal and professional life.Looking ahead, Dr. Deihl and Doc Hypnosis are committed to continuing this upward trend of recognition and impact, with the long-term goal of becoming the top hypnotherapy and mental health practice in the United States.About Doc HypnosisFounded by Dr. William Deihl, PhD, Doc Hypnosis is Arizona’s premier hypnotherapy center, serving the greater Phoenix area and clients nationwide through both in-person and virtual sessions. Combining advanced hypnotherapy with NLP counseling and PCW, Doc Hypnosis provides fast, effective solutions for anxiety, PTSD, depression, phobias, smoking cessation, weight loss, and performance improvement.

