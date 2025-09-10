Darshann M. Wienick Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Trauma-Informed Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darshann M. Wienick, fearless attorney and therapist, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how a trauma-informed, child-centered approach has transformed her leadership in family law.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Wienick explores the power of radical self-compassion and forgiveness, and breaks down how trusting intuition and advocating for others can drive lasting change.“Living fearlessly means embracing risks, even when outcomes are uncertain,” said Wienick.Darshann’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/darshann-m-wienick63433905

