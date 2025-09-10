Melissa Gibbens Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Bold Innovation in Aesthetics and Wellness

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melissa Gibbens, founder of Melissa Gibbens Aesthetics and Wellness, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, disruption, and relentless focus drive transformative change.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Gibbens explores the power of bold disruption in aesthetics and functional medicine, and breaks down how questioning norms and innovating smarter solutions can elevate healing and wellness.“True innovation in aesthetics and functional medicine treats the whole person, inside and out,” said Gibbens.Melissa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/melissa-gibbens63419081

