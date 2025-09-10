Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli briefs media on PYEI Q1 2025/26 results, 11 Sept
The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will deliver the keynote address at the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) Q1 2025/26 Results Media Briefing. The event will showcase the progress of the initiative, highlight outcomes from the past quarter, and provide a platform for engagement with key stakeholders, young opportunity holders, and the media.
The PYEI, a flagship intervention aimed at addressing youth unemployment, continues to drive opportunities for young South Africans through innovative partnerships and programmes such as Jobs Boost and skills development initiatives.
The media briefing will feature a presentation of the PYEI results, insights from implementing partners, and testimonies from youth who have benefited from the programme. It will also include an overview of BluLever Education’s contribution to technical training and employment pathways, followed by a tour of the facilities.
Details of the media briefing
Date: Thursday, 11 September 2025
Time: 10h00 – 12h00
Venue: BluLever Education, 39 Smit Service Road, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
Programme highlights
- Opening remarks by Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli
- Presentation of PYEI Q1 results by PYEI Director, Ms Tshego Walker
- Overview of BluLever Education and Jobs Boost by CEO and Co-Founder, Ms Jess Roussos
- Testimonies from PYEI youth beneficiaries and apprentices
- Media Q&A session and facility tour
Members of the media are invited to attend.
Enquiries:
Mandisa Mbele
Head: Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency
Cell: 082 580 2213
E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za
