Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,117 in the last 365 days.

Orange you glad that safety is always in style?

Published on Wednesday, September 10, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI - With hunting season kicking off, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reminds the public that it’s time to break out your finest fluorescent orange fashions for your fall forest frolicking. Yes, it clashes with everything, but it helps keep you safe. Starting this weekend with archery deer season, anyone in state management areas and undeveloped state parks during hunting season must wear 200 square inches (a hat or vest) of orange clothing from Saturday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Feb. 27. Archery hunters are exempt from this requirement during archery deer season. For more details, visit www.dem.ri.gov/orange. 

For a complete breakdown of hunting season dates, regulations, and a map of Deer Management Zones (DMZs), please review the 2025-26 Hunting and Trapping Regulation Guide available online at www.eregulations.com/rhodeisland/hunting and at local sales agents

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Follow DFW on Facebook and Instagram (@ri.fishandwildlife) to stay up to date on news, events and volunteer opportunities. You can also subscribe to DFW’s monthly newsletter here.

Date

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Orange you glad that safety is always in style?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more