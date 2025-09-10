Orange you glad that safety is always in style?

Published on Wednesday, September 10, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI - With hunting season kicking off, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reminds the public that it’s time to break out your finest fluorescent orange fashions for your fall forest frolicking. Yes, it clashes with everything, but it helps keep you safe. Starting this weekend with archery deer season, anyone in state management areas and undeveloped state parks during hunting season must wear 200 square inches (a hat or vest) of orange clothing from Saturday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Feb. 27. Archery hunters are exempt from this requirement during archery deer season. For more details, visit www.dem.ri.gov/orange.

For a complete breakdown of hunting season dates, regulations, and a map of Deer Management Zones (DMZs), please review the 2025-26 Hunting and Trapping Regulation Guide available online at www.eregulations.com/rhodeisland/hunting and at local sales agents.

