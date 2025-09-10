Dolomagic Guides Announce 2026 Ski Safari Dolomites and Resort-Based Ski Holiday Dolomites Packages

Skiers enjoying a ski holiday Dolomites on the slopes beneath the Sassolungo mountain in Val Gardena. Dolomagic Guides – Local experts for ski holiday Dolomites, Val Gardena ski holiday, and Alta Badia ski holiday. Infinity pool at Rifugio Fredarola with breathtaking views of the Dolomites, the perfect stop during a ski holiday Dolomites. Skiers in Alta Badia with the Sassongher peak in the background, a highlight of any Alta Badia ski holiday. Dining on a sun terrace with local food and wine, enjoying views of the Sella mountain range and Marmolada during a ski holiday Dolomites.

Local state certified ski guides expand Dolomites ski holiday options with new offers in Val Gardena, Alta Badia, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Val di Fassa, and Arabba.

With our 2026 programs, we unite the flexibility of the Ski Safari and the comfort of Resort-Based packages, reflecting our role as experts for ski holiday Dolomites travelers” — Florian Grossrubatscher, Founder Dolomagic Guides in the Dolomites

SELVA VAL GARDENA, DOLOMITES, ITALY, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolomagic Guides today announced two new structured formats for the 2026 winter season: the Ski Safari Dolomites and the Resort-Based Ski Holiday Dolomites . Both programs are designed to make skiing in Dolomites more accessible, seamlessly organized, and guided by local experts.Ski Safari DolomitesThe Ski Safari concept allows skiers to move from valley to valley, experiencing multiple Dolomiti Superski areas in a single trip. Guests ski through world-class resorts such as Val Gardena, Alta Badia, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Val di Fassa, and Arabba, discovering hidden slopes, panoramic descents, and unique viewpoints each day. Overnight stays are arranged in comfortable accommodations, and logistics such as luggage transfer and local transport are included.This program is aimed at travelers seeking a dynamic ski holiday Dolomites, combining adventure with comfort. With the Ski Safari, participants can enjoy a wide variety of terrain while benefiting from Dolomagic’s organization and the expertise of a professional ski guide Dolomites team. For international visitors searching for ski deals Dolomites, the Safari format offers the chance to maximize skiing time across several valleys while minimizing logistical challenges.Each itinerary is crafted to highlight the diversity of the Dolomites, from the Sellaronda circuit connecting Arabba, Val Gardena, Alta Badia, and Val di Fassa to the dramatic Lagazuoi slopes near Cortina. The Ski Safari illustrates how Dolomites ski packages can combine both famous landmarks and hidden gems within a single journey.Resort-Based Ski Holiday DolomitesIn contrast, the Resort-Based option offers a fixed accommodation in one of the main ski valleys. Locations include Val Gardena ski holiday packages with access to the Saslong and Seceda areas, Alta Badia ski holiday programs featuring the Gran Risa and Pralongià slopes, as well as options around Cortina, Arabba, and Val di Fassa.From a central base, guests set out daily with their ski guide Dolomites leader to explore the surrounding ski areas. This format appeals to travelers who value convenience, a home base, and immersion in a single village community while still enjoying access to the wider Dolomiti Superski network.The Resort-Based program is part of Dolomagic’s wider portfolio of Dolomites ski packages, designed for those who prefer comfort and stability but still want variety in their skiing. It provides an ideal balance between a traditional ski holiday Dolomites experience and expert-led exploration.Local Expertise and Seamless OrganizationDolomagic Guides are all IFMGA/UIAGM-certified and based in the Dolomites year-round. Their expertise ensures that guests benefit from precise knowledge of the terrain, snow conditions, and culture of the region. Beyond the famous slopes of Cortina or Val Gardena, Dolomagic’s guides also bring participants to less-crowded areas, ensuring a richer experience of skiing in Dolomites.“Our goal is to provide international skiers with a way to enjoy the Dolomites without the stress of planning,” said Florian Grossrubatscher, Director of Dolomagic Guides. “With our new 2026 programs, we combine the flexibility of the Ski Safari with the comfort of the Resort-Based packages. Both reflect our focus on being the leading experts for ski holiday Dolomites travelers.”The team’s services include not only the new programs but also bespoke guiding. For individuals or private groups looking for tailored ski deals Dolomites, Dolomagic continues to offer day tours and custom multi-day itineraries through its dedicated Ski Guide Dolomites service.About Dolomagic Ski GuidesDolomagic Guides is a professional guiding company based in Selva Val Gardena, in the heart of the Dolomites. Founded and led by IFMGA-certified guide Florian Grossrubatscher, the team provides year-round programs in skiing, ski touring, climbing, and via ferrata. With a focus on local knowledge, safety, and seamless organization, Dolomagic has built a reputation as the Dolomites Experts. Its portfolio includes Dolomites ski packages, the Ski Safari, Resort-Based options, and personalized services for those seeking a memorable Val Gardena ski holiday or an authentic Alta Badia ski holiday.

Ski Guides in the Dolomites

