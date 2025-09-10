DealerConnect '25 Conference: The Future of Automotive Retail

Is your dealership prepared for the future? At DealerConnect '25, we'll help you lead the charge.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural DealerConnect Conference is set to revolutionize the automotive retail landscape, bringing together an unparalleled lineup of industry luminaries in beautiful Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. We are thrilled to announce an All-Star roster of speakers and panelists, including NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Joe Theismann, J.D. Power alumnus Charlie Vogelheim, and renowned power-educator David Kain. This landmark event is meticulously organized by Melissa Green, the visionary force who previously spearheaded the success of Digital Dealer for many years.A New Era of Collaboration and Innovation:DealerConnect '25 is an AI-centric event, offering auto dealers an exceptional opportunity to acquire cutting-edge knowledge in this transformative new frontier. The conference will provide a clear roadmap to navigate the future of automotive retail, while also commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the Internet and its profound impact on the industry."We're fostering a more collaborative environment by moving away from the traditional expo hall, allowing for greater interaction and knowledge exchange among your peers," states Founder, Derek White. "DealerConnect '25 is singularly focused on addressing and solving the most pressing challenges confronting modern dealerships today. We want dealers to leave with three takeaways - how to leverage AI for growth, how to maximize the value of customer data with CDPs, and protecting profitability through smarter vehicle acquisition.”Education-Driven, Panel-Focused, and Sponsor-Conscious:In an industry often characterized by sponsor-heavy events primarily focused on revenue generation, DealerConnect '25 stands apart. Our commitment is to collaboration and education, which is why the conference will be predominantly panel-driven with a select number of strategic sponsors. Our esteemed vendor-partners , chosen for their direct relevance to the conference's overarching theme, include Cox Automotive, Reunion Marketing, 700Credit, RockED, King Group One, DealersLoop, E-Drive Autos, and Search Engines MD. Their participation underscores our dedication to providing valuable, unbiased insights rather than mere commercial promotion.Beyond the Conference: Networking and Relaxation:DealerConnect '25 kicks off on October 28 with an exclusive 9-hole golf scramble at The Yards Golf Club, a stunning Arnold Palmer-designed course located just moments from the prestigious TPC Sawgrass. Golfers will be challenged by its fast, TifEagle greens, promising an engaging start to the event. Beyond the greens, attendees will enjoy exclusive access to a private beach club, multiple pristine pools, and a world-class spa. We highly encourage participants to bring their spouses, transforming the conference into a fun and relaxing retreat, perfect for both professional collaboration and personal networking.Unmatched Value for AttendeesAll dealer attendees will receive special free trials and significant discounts from 24 participating vendors, collectively valued at an estimated $5,000. This exceptional value far exceeds the cost of daily passes, ensuring a substantial return on investment for every participant.Secure Your Spot Today! Seating for this transformative event is limited, and demand is high. Attendees are strongly encouraged to secure their tickets promptly to avoid disappointment.For more information or to purchase tickets to DealerConnect ‘25, go to dealerconnect2025.com or email Melissa Green at melissa@mgreen.consulting.

