Kunik Orthodontics Offers Hybrid Treatment to Combine Braces and Invisalign for Smarter, Personalized Smiles

Traditional braces provide consistent control & Invisalign offers discretion, using both together may allow for faster results and a more tailored experience.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For some patients, one approach to orthodontics simply isn’t enough. Kunik Orthodontics Austin, serving the community since 1991, now offers hybrid orthodontic treatment, which combines braces and Invisalign to address both complex and subtle tooth movements. While traditional braces provide consistent control and Invisalign offers discretion, using both together may allow for faster results and a more tailored experience—though individual outcomes naturally vary.

“Some teeth respond better to braces, while others move more smoothly with clear aligners,” says Dr. Randy Kunik, founder of Kunik Orthodontics. “By blending the two methods, we can often cut down on treatment time and achieve more precise results. It’s not a one-size-fits-all solution, but for many patients, it works surprisingly well.”

How Hybrid Orthodontics Works

During an initial consultation, the Kunik team assesses which teeth need the stronger, continuous force of braces and which could be guided more gently with Invisalign. Patients may find that this combination not only feels less intrusive but also fits better into their daily routines. Check-ups are typically brief—20 to 40 minutes—allowing patients to get adjustments without disrupting their schedules.

Hybrid treatment appears to offer advantages over using braces or Invisalign alone. Braces are reliable but noticeable and may require dietary restrictions. Invisalign is discreet but can take longer for more complex adjustments. The hybrid method allows the best of both worlds: braces handle precise movements while Invisalign fine-tunes alignment invisibly, potentially leading to quicker, more predictable results.

What Patients Can Expect

Patients can expect a treatment plan that covers all the essentials:

All necessary appointments and adjustments

Access to modern orthodontic technology

Complimentary exams and professional whitening

Retainers to maintain results

Flexible payment options are available, including low monthly payments, zero-interest financing, and special rates for teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders. Insurance is handled in-house, and the practice works with major providers including Aetna, Delta Dental, Cigna, Blue Cross Shield, and MetLife.

About Kunik Orthodontics

Since 1991, Kunik Orthodontics has helped thousands of Austin-area patients achieve confident, healthy smiles. The practice specializes in braces, Invisalign, hybrid treatments, and retainers, providing personalized care in a welcoming environment. Dr. Randy Kunik and his team focus on realistic expectations, clear communication, and treatment plans designed for each patient’s unique needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.