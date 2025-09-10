Fife Service & Towing Marks 76 Years in Business

Fife Service & Towing Celebrates 76 Years of Trusted Towing in Federal Way WA

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fife Service & Towing is recognizing its 76th year of operation, continuing a tradition that began in 1949. The family-owned company has supported drivers across Federal Way, Tacoma, and nearby areas with towing, roadside help, and recovery services for more than seven decades.A Long History of Local ServiceStarted shortly after World War II, Fife Service & Towing has been passed through three generations of ownership. Over time, the business has grown from a small roadside operation to a company equipped to handle everything from car breakdowns to large truck recoveries. The staff regularly updates its equipment and training to keep pace with the demands of modern transportation, and when needing towing in Federal Way WA, Fife Service & Towing is a dependable choice.Reliable Help on the RoadAvailable around the clock, the team responds to vehicle accidents, mechanical problems, flat tires, and other roadside emergencies. Their work also includes heavy-duty towing for semi-trucks, tractors, and commercial fleets. Service extends throughout Federal Way, Tacoma, and the South Sound region, and as a trusted towing company in Federal Way WA, Fife Service & Towing continues to be a go-to resource for drivers.Connection to the Community“Reaching 76 years means we’ve had the privilege of helping thousands of people over many decades,” a company representative said. “We’re grateful for the trust drivers have placed in us and look forward to continuing that responsibility.”More Than TowingIn addition to recovery and roadside services, the company holds vehicle auctions and maintains a website that shares details about its offerings and practical driving information for the public. And when it comes to towing, Fife Service & Towing has shown consistency in adapting its services to meet the needs of both everyday drivers and commercial clients.A Resourceful Website for DriversFife Service & Towing also maintains a website designed to enhance the customer experience by making information easy to access. The site outlines the company’s full range of services in detail, giving drivers a clear understanding of what support is available for different situations. In addition, the website features a collection of blogs that share practical driving advice, safety reminders, and maintenance tips, providing visitors with resources that go beyond towing and roadside assistance.Continuing ForwardAs transportation technology changes, Fife Service & Towing plans to adapt by investing in updated tools and digital resources. The business remains committed to serving drivers safely and effectively, just as it has since 1949.About Fife Service & TowingFounded in 1949, Fife Service & Towing provides 24-hour roadside assistance, towing for cars and heavy vehicles, and support for commercial fleets. Based in the South Sound, the company serves drivers in Federal Way, Tacoma, and surrounding areas.Address:2025 S 341st PL Suite AFederal Way WA 98003

