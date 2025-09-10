Shelly Szmyt Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Authentic Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelly Szmyt, powerhouse real estate broker and Corporate Leader at JMG Real Estate, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how authenticity, resilience, and purpose drive her success.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Szmyt explores the importance of self-alignment as the foundation of real success, and breaks down how mindset, integrity, and service can drive lasting change.“How to lead others by living your truth—and why that’s your greatest legacy,” said Szmyt.Shelly’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/shelly-szmyt1749556025206

