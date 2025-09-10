Submit Release
Delaware Librarian-Turned-Author Publishes Debut Picture Book, A Service Dog for Paige, to 5-Star Acclaim

Cover of Peggy Griffith’s debut picture book, A Service Dog for Paige (Captain Paige Turner Publishing, 2025).

Award-winning Delaware librarian’s debut, A Service Dog for Paige, earns a ★★★★★ review for its heartfelt story of inclusion.

Libraries have always been about access, connection, and belonging. This story reflects those values while opening conversations about kindness and inclusion.”
— Peggy Griffith
NEWARK, DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peggy Griffith, an award-winning Delaware librarian and recipient of the 2025 I Love My Librarian Award and the 2025 Delaware Library Association Emerging Leader Award, has released her debut picture book, A Service Dog for Paige. Published yesterday by Captain Paige Turner Publishing, the book is already earning high praise, including a ★★★★★ review from Readers’ Favorite.

A Service Dog for Paige tells the story of Paige, a librarian living with invisible challenges, and the life-changing partnership she builds with a specially trained service dog. Through gentle storytelling and vibrant illustrations by Lauren Austin, Griffith introduces young readers to disability awareness, inclusion, and the powerful bond between humans and service animals.

“A Service Dog for Paige is a touching story and an educational tool. Its compassionate portrayal of Paige’s journey underscores the dignity and independence that service animals bring, while also inviting readers to see the world through a more caring lens. It is a moving and valuable addition to children’s literature.” — ★★★★★ Readers’ Favorite

Griffith’s own experiences as a librarian who works with diverse youth populations inspired her to create a book that is both heartfelt and educational. “Libraries have always been about access, connection, and belonging,” Griffith said. “This story reflects those values while opening conversations with children, families, and educators about kindness and inclusion.”

About the Author

Peggy Griffith is the Administrative Librarian for the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth & Their Families. She is the recipient of the 2025 I Love My Librarian Award and the 2025 DLA Emerging Leader Award. A Service Dog for Paige is her debut picture book, blending her professional commitment to literacy and access with her personal journey of living with invisible disabilities.

Book Information
Title: A Service Dog for Paige
Author: Peggy Griffith
Illustrator: Lauren Austin
Publisher: Captain Paige Turner Publishing
Hardcover ISBN: 979-8349539992
Paperback ISBN: 979-8296173966
Format: Hardcover / Paperback / eBook
Availability: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Ingram, and other major retailers

Media Contact
Peggy Griffith
Email: captainpaigeturner@gmail.com

