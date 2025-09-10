STOLEN BABIES – A Gripping Novel of Secrets, Survival, and the Search for Truth

A powerful historical thriller uncovering the hidden scars of Nazi atrocities and the personal quest for identity across generations.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book: STOLEN BABIES by Matthew Lutostanski is a riveting work of historical fiction that spans decades, blending the chilling realities of Nazi war crimes with the suspense of modern investigative journalism. Set against the haunting legacy of the Lebensborn project, a Nazi program that kidnapped Polish children to be raised as part of the Aryan ideal, the novel follows Adam Schultz, a successful Berlin businessman whose life is upended when two journalists reveal a devastating secret: he may be one of those stolen children.The novel highlights the staggering historical reality, over 120,000 babies were stolen during the Nazi regime, providing readers with a powerful reminder of the scale of these crimes.As Adam struggles to reconcile his identity, the story unfolds through the voices of survivors, families torn apart, and investigators determined to uncover the truth. Moving between wartime Poland, postwar Germany, and the political tensions of the early 1990s, STOLEN BABIES weaves a tale of resilience, loss, and the enduring power of family ties.Key Highlights:• Historical Depth: Illuminates the rarely told story of the Nazi Lebensborn program and its lasting consequences.• Emotional Power: Explores the pain of stolen identities, fractured families, and the search for belonging.• Suspenseful Narrative: A blend of history and thriller, balancing meticulous research with fast-paced storytelling.• Timely Themes: Raises questions about truth, justice, and the long shadow of war crimes on future generations. Draws thought-provoking parallels to modern-day conflicts, including the reported abduction of Ukrainian children by Russian forces, making the novel resonate deeply with today’s global audience.About the Author:Matthew Lutostanski is an avid storyteller who feels very connected to Polish history and its traditions. He thoroughly researched the book and has a great interest in human strength, so he captured the stories that linked to both past and current situations. In STOLEN BABIES, Lutostanski not only illuminates obscured parts of World War II, but creates a novel that will speak to the modern reader, who craves truth, justice, and purpose in the turbulent world.

