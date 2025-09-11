Comprehensive Report on the Gene Therapy On Neurological Diseases Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gene Therapy On Neurological Diseases Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Gene Therapy On Neurological Diseases Market Through 2025?

Rapid expansion has been observed in recent years in the market size of gene therapy on neurological diseases. The market is expected to inflate from $3.13 billion in 2024 to $3.55 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The significant surge during the historical period has been driven by factors such as growing prevalence of neurological conditions, amplified demand for personalized medication, escalating investment in the biotech research and development sector, increasing activities related to clinical trials and a rise in approvals for gene therapies.

Predictions show a quick escalation in the market size of gene therapy targeting neurological diseases in the imminent years. It's likely to expand to a staggering $5.76 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. Factors contributing to this development during the predictive timespan include the escalating international clinical trial maneuvers, proliferating developments in healthcare infrastructure, an upward trend in the recognition of infrequent diseases, an expanding range of gene therapy options, and the surge of partnerships and mutual efforts. Noteworthy trends for the forecast timeframe involve the integration of technology into remote patient monitoring, innovative enhancement in vector manufacturing platforms, technology-fueled automation in biomanufacturing, gene therapies' evolution targeting extremely rare pediatric central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and the inclusion of genomic screenings in clinical environments.

Download a free sample of the gene therapy on neurological diseases market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27294&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Gene Therapy On Neurological Diseases Market?

The rise in instances of neurological diseases is anticipated to stoke the expansion of the gene therapy market focusing on neurological ailments. Neurological disorders, which concern the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, cause a variety of symptoms such as cognitive, motor, and sensory deficits. The escalating occurrence of these disorders can be attributed to the aging population, as neuronal function decline, diminished brain plasticity, and heightened oxidative stress are all natural results of aging that facilitate the onset and progression of these diseases. Gene therapy for neurological conditions plays a crucial role in handling these disorders by addressing the fundamental genetic reasons, thereby offering possible long-lasting or even permanent treatments. It amends patient well-being by repairing or adjusting gene functionality, alleviating symptoms, and diminishing the requirement for constant interventions, thus improving the overall quality of life. Take, for instance, the report from the National Health Service, a government agency based in the UK, in July 2024, which stated that there were 487,432 patients with dementia (a progressive brain disorder that affects memory, thinking, and day-to-day activities) by June 30, 2024. This was an increase of 3,155 cases from May 31, 2024. Thus, the upswing in instances of neurological disorders is facilitating the expansion of the gene therapy market focused on neurological diseases.

Which Players Dominate The Gene Therapy On Neurological Diseases Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Gene Therapy On Neurological Diseases Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Novartis AG

• Biogen Inc.

• Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

• Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

• PTC Therapeutics Inc.

• Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

• Oxford Biomedica plc

• Regenxbio Inc.

• Passage Bio Inc.

• Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Gene Therapy On Neurological Diseases Industry?

Leading companies in the neurological diseases gene therapy market are concentrating on the development of superior viral delivery systems, such as the adeno-associated virus serotype 2 (AAV2) vector. By doing this, they aim to improve targeted gene delivery, increase efficiency, minimise immune responses, and provide long-term treatment solutions. The AAV2 vector is essentially a modified, harmless viral delivery system that's utilised in gene therapy to convey therapeutic genes into the target cells, primarily neurons, to ensure continuous expression. Notably, PTC Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm based in the U.S., was granted FDA approval in November 2024 for their gene therapy treatment for aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency. The therapy employs an AAV2 vector to introduce a functional DDC gene variant into the putamen, fostering dopamine production and enhancing motor function. It uses a one-time infusion into the putamen with the aim to offer lasting therapeutic advantages, substantially improving motor function while reducing debilitating symptoms without the requirement for regular interventions.

Global Gene Therapy On Neurological Diseases Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The gene therapy on neurological diseases market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Viral Gene Therapy, Non-Viral Gene Therapy

2) By Target Disease: Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinsons Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Huntington's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis

3) By Administration Route: Intravenous, Intrathecal, Intranasal, Intracerebral, Other Administration Routes

4) By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Viral Gene Therapy Type: Adeno Associated Virus, Lentivirus, Retrovirus, Herpes Simplex Virus, Adenovirus

2) By Non-Viral Gene Therapy Type: Liposomes, Nanoparticles, Electroporation, Gene Gun, Naked Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA)

View the full gene therapy on neurological diseases market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gene-therapy-on-neurological-diseases-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Gene Therapy On Neurological Diseases Market?

In the Gene Therapy On Neurological Diseases Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region in 2024. Asia-Pacific is projected to have the most rapid growth in the ensuing forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Gene Therapy On Neurological Diseases Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Switchboard Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/switchboard-global-market-report

Surfing Boards Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surfing-boards-global-market-report

Interactive Whiteboard Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interactive-whiteboard-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.