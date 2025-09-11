Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Market to Reach USD $45.64 Billion by 2029 at 8.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Market In 2025?

The market size for direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) devices has seen remarkable expansion in the past years. The market is projected to increase from $30.10 billion in 2024 to $32.80 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth seen in the historic period can be credited to several factors such as the escalating cases of cardiovascular disorders, a surge in the occurrence of atrial fibrillation, heightened awareness regarding stroke prevention, a rise in anticoagulant prescriptions, and a growing elderly population.

Expectations are high for a robust expansion in the direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market in the upcoming years, with an estimated market size of $45.65 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Factors contributing to the market growth during the forecast period include an increased emphasis on personalized medicine, a rising preference for home-based anticoagulant management, heightened demand for quick diagnostic tools, spreading awareness about stroke prevention, and enhancements in healthcare infrastructure in burgeoning markets. Key trends for the forecasted period encompass the inclusion of smart sensors in monitoring devices, creation of point-of-care testing tools for direct oral anticoagulant, ongoing innovations in drug delivery systems, incorporation into regular clinical processes, and advancements in technologies facilitating better patient compliance tools.

Download a free sample of the direct oral anticoagulants (doacs) device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27281&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Market?

The rise in cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market. Cardiovascular diseases are conditions impacting the heart and blood vessels, typically leading to heart attacks, strokes, or other complications of the circulatory system. The surge in such disorders can be attributed to increasingly inactive lifestyles that result in weight increase, higher blood pressure, and progressively weakened heart function. Direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) aid in tackling cardiovascular diseases by efficiently reducing the stroke and blood clot dangers in patients with atrial fibrillation, providing dependable anticoagulation without the necessity for multiple blood tests. For example, the American Heart Association, a nonprofit organization based in the US, reported in January 2025 that cardiovascular disease accounted for 941,652 lives lost in the US in 2022, eclipsing the 931,578 deaths recorded in 2021 by over 10,000. Hence, the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is accelerating the growth of the direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Industry?

Major players in the Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Roche Diagnostics Corporation

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• Becton Dickinson And Company

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

• Sysmex Corporation

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited

What Are The Future Trends Of The Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Market?

Major corporations in the direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) instrument market are channeling their efforts towards creating state-of-the-art solutions, including automated coagulation assays. These innovations are intended to enhance the consistency, efficiency, and precision of monitoring DOAC levels in clinical labs. Automated coagulation assays are medical tests administered by machinery to determine how fast blood clotting occurs, supporting the diagnosis of clotting or bleeding disorders. For instance, Roche Holding AG, a leading pharmaceutical firm headquartered in Switzerland, introduced three innovative coagulation tests dedicated to Factor Xa inhibitors in February 2024. These tests augment healthcare providers' capacity to accurately assess the anticoagulation status of patients consuming direct Factor Xa inhibitors, such as rivaroxaban and apixaban. This aids healthcare professionals in making informed decisions by accurately gauging the anti-Xa action of apixaban, edoxaban, rivaroxaban, and heparin in critical situations, such as bleeding, overdose, or emergency surgery. Using Roche’s reagent cassette technology on cobas t analyzers, these automated tests offer superior results, reduce manual intervention, and streamline laboratory operations and efficiency.

What Segments Are Covered In The Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Market Report?

The direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Factor Xa Inhibitors, Direct Thrombin Inhibitors

2) By Disease: Atrial Fibrillation, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism, Heart Attacks, Post-Surgical Thromboprophylaxis, Other Diseases

3) By Application: Stroke Prevention, Venous Thromboembolism Prevention, Treatment Of Acute Thrombotic Events, Long-Term Prophylaxis, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Homecare Settings, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Factor Xa Inhibitors: Rivaroxaban Monitoring Devices, Apixaban Monitoring Devices, Edoxaban Monitoring Devices, Betrixaban Monitoring Devices

2) By Direct Thrombin Inhibitors: Dabigatran Etexilate, Dabigatran Mesylate

View the full direct oral anticoagulants (doacs) device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/direct-oral-anticoagulants-doacs-device-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Market By 2025?

In the Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the largest market in 2024 and this trend is projected to continue. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Financial Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-global-market-report

Financial Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-analytics-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-accounting-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"\

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.