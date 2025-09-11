Digital East Unleashes Game-Changing products in Dessy DSP Ahead of DMEXCO 2025

Digital East, transforms campaign management with groundbreaking AI media planner, next-gen audience builder, and lightning-fast rich media creative engine.

Dessy is very intuitive and easy to use. The precision targeting helped us reach exactly who we needed. Complete peace of mind with premium inventory.” — Agency Owner

HAMBURG, GERMANY, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital East, a dynamic boutique demand-side platform (DSP) engineered with accuracy and transparency, today announced the launch of three revolutionary features transforming the Dessy DSP platform.. These breakthrough innovations will take the centre-stage at DMEXCO 2025, in Hall 8.1, Booth F-22.

1. Dessy DSP: Advertising Made Simple – And Incredibly Powerful!

At the heart of Digital East's innovation is Dessy, a comprehensive platform bringing their tagline to life: "Advertising made simple. A DSP built for everyone." Dessy combines cutting-edge programmatic targeting with intuitive design, making advanced advertising technology accessible through managed services, self-service, and white-label solutions.

2. Revolutionary AI-Powered Media Planning

Your strategic edge, redefined. Unlike traditional planning tools, this AI-powered system generates comprehensive media plans based on sites, apps, keywords, or audience profiles – or combines all four into a unified, balanced strategy. The planner harnesses Digital East's extensive datasets to deliver unprecedented planning sophistication that streamlines campaign strategy automation.

3. Advanced Audience Builder for Precision Targeting

Experience targeting capabilities that set new standards! The platform's new audience-builder delivers enterprise-level functionality, including Dessy's proprietary audience segments, content category, keyword-based audiences, sophisticated look-alike modelling, comprehensive demographics, and interest-based audiences across Digital East's global inventory network.

4. Rich Media Creative Engine That Works at Lightning Speed

Transform your creative production workflow - Dessy now features a powerful template-based rich media creative engine with over 50 professionally designed templates. This intuitive system supports display, animated, and interactive rich media creatives across all standard IAB sizes. Users can customize every element – backgrounds, colours, text, logos, and CTAs – creating professional-grade rich media creatives in minutes rather than weeks.

5. Impressive Scale and Global Reach

The numbers speak to Digital East's capabilities: the platform processes 18 billion ad requests daily while running client campaigns across 70+ countries. The company maintains strong positions in Europe, MENA, and Southeast Asia, with exclusive inventory access in challenging & emerging in North Africa and the Middle East

6. DMEXCO 2025 Showcase – Don't Miss Out!

DMEXCO 2025 attendees can experience live demonstrations of all three new features at Digital East's booth (Hall 8.1, F-22). This is your opportunity to see the future of programmatic advertising in action and understand how these innovations work together to enhance campaign performance.

Sign-up during the event and get a special welcome bonus of $200 in your account to experience the platform. Use the code DMEXCO2025

7. About Digital East

Founded eight years ago, Digital East operates as an agile boutique programmatic platform that combines start-up agility with enterprise-grade technology reliability. True to their motto "Advertising made simple. A DSP built for everyone," the company's home-grown Dessy platform makes sophisticated programmatic advertising accessible across multiple service models. Digital East partners with industry leaders including Google, Index Exchange, Magnite, and Verve Group, serving ambitious brands and agencies seeking advanced targeting capabilities and exclusive inventory access worldwide.

For more information about Digital East and the Dessy platform, visit our website or stop by booth F-22 in Hall 8.1 at DMEXCO 2025.

New features being launched in DMEXCO 2025

