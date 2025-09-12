President Tokayev Outlines Vision for Kazakhstan’s Digital Future

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address, “Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Key Tasks and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation.” The Head of State presented an ambitious program of reform centered on digital transformation, investment modernization, global connectivity, and institutional renewal.At the heart of the address was Kazakhstan’s determination to lead in the era of artificial intelligence. President Tokayev announced the creation of a new Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, which will be headed by a Deputy Prime Minister-level specialist. The new body will spearhead Kazakhstan’s transition into what he described as a “fully digital nation within three years.” The President called for rapid adoption of a comprehensive Digital Code covering artificial intelligence, big data, and the platform economy, and directed the Government to ensure total integration of AI across all sectors of the economy.“Artificial intelligence is no longer an abstract concept,” Tokayev said. “It is already influencing the worldview and behavior of people, especially young people. We must be prepared for this reality. Kazakhstan has no alternative but to embrace this transformation.” He also highlighted financial innovations, announcing the establishment of a State Digital Asset Fund to build a strategic crypto reserve and urging the adoption of a new Banking Law by year-end to stimulate fintech and attract new market entrants.Alongside digital transformation, the President focused on investment and economic modernization. He called for a renewal of Kazakhstan’s investment attraction system, noting that excessive bureaucracy had undermined efficiency. “Attracting investment is a priority that requires new approaches,” he stated, stressing that the Prime Minister is directly responsible for overseeing this process. Tokayev also proposed introducing a Regional Investment Attractiveness Index to hold local government accountable for their economic performance, while urging a rethink of the role of the National Fund. “The Fund’s resources should be used wisely to finance promising projects with high market potential,” he said.Transport and logistics featured prominently as Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its role as a vital bridge between Europe and Asia. Tokayev announced the imminent completion of the Dostyk–Moyinty double-track railway, a project he described as “of special significance for the East–West corridor,” and pledged timely progress on other key railway links. He stated that by October a unified Smart Cargo digital customs and logistics platform must be launched, allowing private operators equal automated access to customs and logistics infrastructure. In aviation, he reiterated Kazakhstan’s strategic ambition to become the leading hub in the Eurasian space, underpinned by the proposal to create a national cargo carrier with foreign partners and integrate new airports into global logistics chains.On foreign policy, President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s multi-vector approach, emphasizing the importance of balance and constructive engagement. He welcomed the results of recent high-level summits, including U.S.–Russia dialogue in Alaska and peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing partnerships with China, Türkiye, the Central Asia, the European Union, and the United States. Looking ahead, he underscored the need for reform of the United Nations, particularly its Security Council. “The UN still has no alternative,” he said, “but reform is overdue, above all of its key body, the Security Council.” He added he would present Kazakhstan’s views on global reform during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York.The President also proposed a major institutional reform that will have long-term political implications. He suggested a transition toward a unicameral Parliament, with the issue to be decided by a nationwide referendum in 2027. Tokayev insisted the process must be transparent and consultative: “I am convinced that it is necessary to conduct an open dialogue with the people on such fateful issues. Only then we will move forward on the path of building a Just and Strong Kazakhstan.”The President also outlined broader national priorities. These included granting special status to Alatau City as a new innovation hub, adopting a new Construction Code by the end of the year, creating a unified digital land resources map, and pursuing long-term strategies for food security and water management. He called for continued restoration of the Aral Sea, joint efforts to preserve the Caspian Sea, and accelerated use of advanced water-saving technologies. In social policy, Tokayev urged reform of Kazakhstan’s extensive system of benefits to ensure sustainability and fairness, alongside measures to strengthen pensions, expand healthcare, and improve financial literacy. He further emphasized the role of education in preparing the next generation for the AI era, highlighting programs to integrate AI into school curricula and to expand digital learning for rural students.Closing his speech, President Tokayev stressed the unifying principles of law, order, and patriotism as Kazakhstan navigates global change. “If our people are united and the internal situation is stable, we will overcome all difficulties and meet any trial,” he stated.Address: Avenue Van Bever 30, В-1180, Brussels, Kingdom of Belguim.

