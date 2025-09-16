In August 2025, Gora Kadan unveils a new sanctuary of serenity — Bettei Shinonome in Hakone

JAPAN, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gora Kadan Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Ryutaro Hashimoto) proudly announces the opening of its newest guest room at Gora Kadan in August 2025. Designed in the style of a Presidential Suite, this exceptional retreat is nestled within Hakone’s natural beauty and is now the largest accommodation at Gora Kadan, spanning 254 square meters and accommodating up to six guests. The suite features a chef’s live kitchen, private sauna, Japanese tatami room, and an open-air stone bath with panoramic views, offering an unparalleled expression of Gora Kadan’s philosophy of harmony and refined hospitality. The name “Shinonome” refers to the fleeting yet luminous moment when the first light of dawn gently spreads across the sky. At this time, Hakone’s stone garden and ridgelines reveal a dreamlike beauty — now to be savored in the privacy of this new sanctuary.

A View Where Time and Silence Converge

From the room, guests overlook a dry landscape stone garden that transforms with the shifting seasons and light. Beyond it, the ridges of Hakone unfold in quiet succession. At daybreak, soft hues of morning light bathe the garden, immersing guests in a once-in-a-lifetime moment where silence, nature, and time converge.

Facility Overview: Bettei Shinonome

Chef’s Kitchen – A Multi-sensory Culinary Experience

A dedicated chef prepares refined kaiseki cuisine before guests’ eyes, showcasing the finest seasonal ingredients. Vegetables nourished by Hakone’s rich soil and seafood from Suruga Bay are crafted dish by dish, accompanied by the aromas and sounds of the kitchen.

Private Sauna – Deep Rejuvenation in Nature

A fully private dry sauna with views of Hakone’s forests and mountains provides a tranquil retreat. Guests may refresh with a cold plunge and outdoor rest space, allowing mind and body to realign with the rhythms of nature.

Open-air Stone Bath – Immersed in Tranquility

Perched above the garden, the flowing hot spring stone bath invites ultimate relaxation. Overlooking Mount Daimonji and the stone zen garden, the scenery shifts from morning to night, while the soft touch of the alkaline hot spring soothes both body and spirit.

Japanese Tatami Room – The Essence of Simplicity

A minimalist 8-mat tatami room offers a space of stillness. With a cup of tea, guests may rediscover the quiet dignity of Japanese aesthetics and a sense of inner harmony.

Room Details

Size: 254 m²

Capacity: Up to 6 guests

Sleeping arrangements: Double beds + futon

Features: Chef’s kitchen, private sauna, tatami room, open-air stone bath, dining area

Hot spring: Mildly alkaline simple spring

View: Stone Zen Garden with mountain backdrop

ABOUT GORA KADAN

This traditional Japanese-style inn (ryokan) is nestled in the beautiful natural scenery of Hakone. Once the villa of the imperial Kan'in-no-miya family, it opened in 1948 as a ryokan under the name “Gora Kadan.” The inn’s modern architecture, set on roughly four acres of land, reflects the beauty of the four seasons and blends seamlessly with the serenity of nature. In 1991, Gora Kadan became a member of the world-renowned luxury hotel and restaurant association Relais & Châteaux, after undergoing a rigorous selection process. In 2002, it was awarded the Welcome Trophy for providing exceptional service and guest satisfaction, chosen from 469 member properties worldwide (at that time). In July 2024, the property was awarded the highest Michelin Key ranking of Three Keys, as part of the first-ever Michelin Key selection in Asia. Looking ahead, GORA KADAN is expanding its legacy: GORA KADAN FUJI opened at the foot of Mt. Fuji on July 20, 2025, followed in October by the launch of the luxury golf club GORA KADAN FUJI GOLF. Another property is scheduled to open in Kujōyama, Kyoto, in 2030.

www.gorakadan.com

ABOUT RELAIS & CHÂTEAUX

Established in 1954, the Relais & Châteaux Association unites an exceptional collection of more than 580 hotels and restaurants worldwide, operated by independent owners. Embodied by men and women — most often families — they are deeply committed to sharing their local culture and their passion for what is good and beautiful.

www.relaischateaux.com

pledging dedication to cultural and environmental preservation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.