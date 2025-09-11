New biography of extraordinary life story of dancer Juliet Prowse

Juliet Prowse: Born to Dance biography cover Author Juliet Prowse with her aunt dancer Juliet Prowse Dancer Juliet Prowse

From dynamic talent to romances with Frank Sinatra and Elvis, discover more in this personal story told by Juliet Prowse's niece

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remember dynamic dancer Juliet Prowse who graced both stage and screen from the 1960s to the 1990s? Yes, the South African dancer who burst into the international spotlight in her first Hollywood movie, CanCan with Frank Sinatra, followed up by G.I. Blues with Elvis Presley. As a dynamic, exotic talent, Juliet caught the media’s attention, and her love triangle with Elvis and Ol’ Blue Eyes, fuelled their fascination further.Now, a new biography called Juliet Prowse: Born to Dance has been written by Juliet’s niece, also Juliet Prowse. The idea of a book started when the author, discovered her grandmother’s red suitcase in her parent’s attic filled to the brim with newspaper articles about her dancing aunt. Another treasure trove was finding a box of 640 letters written by Juliet, the dancer, to her mother (the author’s grandmother) throughout her career. The biography is an honest reflection which uses Juliet’s own words as she navigated the entertainment industry from 1950s London to Hollywood and Las Vegas with the grit, hard work and determination required to “make it” in the industry. It also sheds light on her high profile romances – did she love Sinatra?Juliet was a trained ballet dancer and a fortuitous encounter with Hermes Pan in Rome got her a seven-year 20th Century Fox contract, but a battle about screen versus stage projects lead to its breakdown. As a determined woman, Juliet created her own company when 20th Century threatened to deport her back to South Africa, and producing her nightclub act and musical theatre, she became one of the highest paid dancers of her era on a $1 million Las Vegas contract in the mid-1970s.Both Juliet’s talent and high-profile romances with Frank Sinatra (included an engagement), Elvis Presley, and a marriage to John McCook of The Bold and the Beautiful, ensured constant media attention. Juliet was a lead in a 1960s television series, Mona McCluskey, the first guest on the Muppet Show in 1976, and featured on over 100 variety and game shows. Juliet was best known on stage in Sweet Charity and Mame in London and Las Vegas, and won Female Entertainer of the Year in Las Vegas four times in the era of Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand and Shirley MacLaine. She performed for Queen Elizabeth II numerous times and for four US Presidents – JFK, Johnson, Nixon and Reagan.This biography is personal as it’s written by Juliet’s niece and includes family anecdotes and stories from people who worked with Juliet. The biography doesn’t shy away from the nuances that make Juliet Prowse, the dancer, human and highlights the highs and lows of being an entertainer and the challenges within the evolving entertainment industry over decades. Big Juliet was little Juliet’s only aunt and with a close relationship, this is a love letter to her aunt. As little Juliet said, "I am delighted to bring the extraordinary story of my aunt's life to light for old fans and a new generation of dancers."South African theater reviewer Robyn Sassen, said: “This is the kind of book, written very ably and engagingly in the first person, that lends status and credibility to the subject, without becoming a tired gesture in the name of showbiz. It’s a text which shows love without being abashed and maudlin, yielding a robust and eminently sparkly read.”Juliet Prowse: Born to DanceBy Juliet E ProwsePublished by Prowse MediaAvailable on Amazon and Barnes & NobleFor more information:hello@julietprowse.com

Snapshot of dancer Juliet Prowse

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.