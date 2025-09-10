Squirrel A Store of Buried Treasure Launches Online Shop to Share Quirky Finds Nationwide

Squirrel A Store of Buried Treasure

Ulverston's Squirrel A Store of Buried Treasure goes online at squirrel.gifts, delivering quirky, sustainable gifts like jewelry & homeware UK-wide.

We are very excited to start promoting our products online, as not everyone can visit us in the real world!” — Katie Jones

ULVERSTON, CUMBRIA, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Squirrel A Store of Buried Treasure , a cherished independent gift shop in the heart of Ulverston, Cumbria, has officially launched its e-commerce website at www.squirrel.gifts. The new online platform, which went live in August 2025, allows customers across the UK to browse and purchase the store's unique collection of handpicked items, extending the reach of this local favorite beyond its physical location.Founded in July 2015, Squirrel has become a go-to destination for tourists and locals alike, offering an eclectic mix of products that emphasize quality, sustainability, and joy. Led by owner Katie Jones, who brings over 20 years of retail experience from her other ventures including Sting in the Tail, the small team curates items from around the world. The focus is on ethically sourced materials, eco-friendly designs, and durable craftsmanship, ensuring each piece meets high standards for environmental responsibility.The physical store, housed in a converted pub at 43 Market Street, features regularly refreshed displays of homeware, decor, kitchen and dining products, bath and body care, clothing accessories, handmade jewelry, stationery, greetings cards, bags, ceramics, rugs, throws, and furniture. With the online launch, these treasures are now accessible to a wider audience. Highlights include colorful insulated water bottles ideal for on-the-go hydration, quirky handmade jewelry that adds a touch of whimsy to any outfit, and eco-friendly throws perfect for cozying up sustainably. New arrivals are added frequently, with convenient UK-wide shipping directly to customers' doors.The website captures the essence of the in-store experience, with easy navigation and options for browsing categories or searching for specific items. This expansion comes at a time when independent retailers are increasingly turning to digital channels to connect with customers, and Squirrel aims to maintain its commitment to personal, thoughtful curation in the online space.For more information, visit www.squirrel.gifts or follow on social media: Instagram (@squirrelulverston), Facebook (facebook.com/squirrelgifts). About Squirrel A Store of Buried TreasureSquirrel A Store of Buried Treasure is an independent gift shop in Ulverston, Cumbria, specializing in unique and quirky items that bring joy to homes and lives. With a passion for quality, sustainability, and eco-friendliness, the team hand-picks products from ethical sources worldwide. Open Monday to Saturday from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM, the store welcomes visitors to its dog-friendly space at 43 Market Street, Ulverston, LA12 7LS.

