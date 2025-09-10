Home Office Furniture Market to Reach USD 7.61 Billion By 2030, Top Impacting Factors
The global home office furniture market size is expected to reach $7,615.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Surge in entrepreneurship and work from home, growth in urbanization, and rise in inclination of customers toward multi-function furniture drive the growth of the global home office furniture market. However, increase in the cost of raw material and environmental restriction related to deforestation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of eco-friendly raw material and surge in e-commerce sales present new opportunities in the coming years.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global home office furniture market based on product type, material type, price range, distribution channel, and region.
Based on product type, the table segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the seating segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on material type, the wood segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global home office furniture market, and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the plastic segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on region, Europe held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, the region across Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.
Leading players of the global home office furniture market analyzed in the research include Steelcase, Inc.
Masco Corporation
HNI Corporation
Haworth, Inc.
Inter IKEA Systems BV
L & J.G. STICKLEY, Inc.
Kimball International, Inc.
Okamura Corporation
Basset Furniture Industries
Durham Furniture, Inc.
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Seating
Tables
Storage Units & File Cabinets
Others
By Material Type
Wood
Metal
Plastic
By Price Range
Low
Medium
High
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
E-commerce
Others
By Region
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Spain
UK
Italy
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of LAMEA
