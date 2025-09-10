PayPaga Appoints Luca Visco Gilardi as Chief Business Development Officer to Drive Global Expansion

BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Alternative payments provider PayPaga has appointed Luca Visco Gilardi as its new Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) to lead the company’s commercial strategy, sales, and marketing as it scales globally.

PayPaga is currently live in nine Latin American markets: Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Argentina, Guatemala, and El Salvador, and gives merchants access to 60+ local payment options via a single API. These include instant bank transfers such as PIX in Brazil, SPEI in Mexico, PSE in Colombia, CVU transfers in Argentina, alongside leading local wallets and cash acceptance across most markets.

The company also offers settlement in both fiat currencies and stablecoins, giving merchants flexibility to navigate FX and capital control challenges common in high-growth regions.

“I knew I needed to join PayPaga because the company’s mission and values mirror my own,” said Luca Visco Gilardi, CBDO at PayPaga. “Working with transparency while building a top-of-the-line product for merchants is exactly the kind of challenge I want to be part of. PayPaga has the right ingredients to become a global leader in emerging market payments, and I’m excited to help accelerate that journey.”

“PayPaga is entering a new chapter of growth, and Luca’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time,” said Jose Martí, CEO of PayPaga. “His experience, leadership, and vision will be key as we expand beyond Latin America and into other emerging markets, delivering unmatched coverage and settlement flexibility to our merchants.”

With Luca’s appointment, PayPaga reinforces its commitment to growth, innovation, and merchant-first values. The company is poised to scale its presence across Latin America and is starting to extend its model to all major emerging markets worldwide, unifying access to alternative payments under one API, one agreement, one settlement.

