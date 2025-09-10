LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TALAB offers a loyalty program within its AI-powered concierge app, enabling London students to earn rewards through service bookings and referrals. The app facilitates booking services for students, including rental apartments, university applications, dry cleaning, and private chauffeurs, with the loyalty program offering points for free services.“TALAB connects students with practical services,” said Mirkazim Seyidzade, CEO and Co-Founder of TALAB. “The loyalty program is functional and accessible; usage earns points for rewards, and the community of users grows.”The loyalty program allows students to earn points by booking services or referring peers, redeemable for rewards such as dining at a London club, private driver services, or gym access. A 2024 study in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence notes that loyalty programs in AI-driven apps increase user engagement by 20%, supporting TALAB’s approach. A pilot at a London university showed a 15% increase in app usage since the program’s introduction.The app uses AI recommendation engines to match students with services based on their preferences, integrating technology and rewards to offer services to students. Its cloud-based infrastructure supports multiple users, with secure architecture ensuring data privacy. The loyalty program integrates TALAB into student routines, collaborating with local businesses and supporting the app’s community features.The loyalty program allows students to share the platform, with word-of-mouth recommendations supporting platform growth. Points facilitate ongoing usage, promoting sustained user retention and enabling students to access services through the app. Since its launch, TALAB has reached over 8,000 users and established partnerships with UK and international service providers.

