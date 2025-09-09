Council Public Hearing on the University Boulevard Corridor Plan to be Held on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at Montgomery Blair High School

MARYLAND, September 9 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

An additional public hearing will be held on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Council Office Building

The Montgomery County Council will hold a public hearing on the University Boulevard Corridor Plan on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at 7 p.m. The Public hearing will take place at the Montgomery Blair High School Auditorium, 51 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD 20901.

The plan makes recommendations within an approximately three mile stretch of University Boulevard (MD 193) from the edge of East Indian Spring Drive, just south of I-495, to Amherst Avenue in Wheaton. The recommendations include a new range of residential housing options for existing detached residential properties and new infill development on larger institutional and commercial properties. The draft recommendations also focus on traffic safety, regional connectivity, environmental sustainability, corridor-focused growth, economic development and providing more housing of all types, sizes and prices to meet a variety of housing needs. The plan explores opportunities for new transit-oriented housing, bikeways and bus rapid transit, as well as the creation of complete streets with wider sidewalks, comfortable public transportation stops, and safe access.

The plan amends the approved and adopted 1989 Master Plan for the Communities of Kensington-Wheaton, 1996 Four Corners Master Plan, 2001 Kemp Mill Master Plan, and 2012 Wheaton Central Business District and Vicinity Sector Plan. More information about the University Boulevard Corridor Plan is available on the Montgomery Planning website.

Two public hearings are scheduled for the University Boulevard Corridor Plan. The first will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at Montgomery Blair High School, which is located at 51 University Blvd. East in Silver Spring. The second public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Council Office Building in Rockville. The Council received a briefing about the plan on Sept. 9. The Planning, Housing, and Parks (PHP) Committee is tentatively scheduled to begin its review of the plan on Sept. 29.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Montgomery County Council provides reasonable accommodations to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to testify at public hearings. Email [email protected] or call the public hearing line (240-777-7803) at least five business days prior to the public hearing date to request an ADA accommodation (MD Relay - Dial 711 or 800-201-7165).

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

