More Offers, Better Outcomes: Openn's Digital Platform Facilitates $16 Billion in Property Sales

Sean Adomeit (CEO) & Cale Walsh (Head of Growth) from Openn

Openn Pty Ltd surpasses $16B in property transactions, with 90% of campaigns now run as private treaty sales via its agent-focused digital offer platform.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More Offers, Better Outcomes: Openn's Digital Platform Facilitates $16 Billion in Property SalesOpenn Pty Ltd, the agent-centric digital offer management platform, today announced it had surpassed $16 billion in property transactions through its system. The achievement highlights Openn's rapid growth and its evolution from an online auction tool into a full-service platform, where more than 90% of all campaigns are now managed as private treaty sales.Openn CEO Sean Adomeit said the milestone reflects both the trust placed in the platform by real estate professionals and the company's relentless focus on building what agents actually need. "We’ve always seen ourselves as the agent's partner," Adomeit said. "This $16 billion milestone is a testament to the trust agents have placed in us to help them save time, deliver better outcomes for their clients, and ultimately win more listings."The Platform by the NumbersOpenn's success is rooted in its commitment to addressing the daily challenges agents face. The platform is built around three core benefits, backed by compelling data:• Saving Time: By automating repetitive, administrative tasks such as compiling offers, preparing and distributing contracts, Openn frees up agents to focus on high-value work and client relationships.• Delivering Results: The platform's transparency and built-in competitive tension help agents secure the best possible sales price for their vendors. On average, properties sold through Openn attract 3.5 buyers who make an average of 11.5 offers on a single property. This shows the power of a platform that enables buyers to compete through multiple offers, maximising price outcomes.• Point of Difference: Openn provides agents with case studies to showcase in their listing presentations. By providing real insights and data, Agents can showcase their performance to attract and convert new listing opportunitiesStanding apart in the marketOpenn attributes its growth to three differentiators:• Unrelenting product focus - with fortnightly releases shaped by direct agent feedback, we’re continually enhancing the platform while executing a clear strategy designed for the agent of the future.• Local support – Australian-based training and customer service teams.• Independence from REA Group – which has recently drawn criticism and investigation from the ACCC, with concerns from agents about ownership of their data and further loss of control to a monopoly.“It’s been an incredible journey working alongside some of Australia’s best agents,” Adomeit said. “They set the benchmark for skill, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to their customers. We’re grateful to support them with tools that not only help deliver the best outcomes but also give them back valuable time. Their trust and feedback continue to shape our product direction and ensure we’re building a platform designed for the agent of the future.”With properties ranging from $20,000 rural blocks to $20 million farms and luxury homes, Openn is used by agents across every market segment. The platform has also proven a powerful solution for managing multi-site developments, offering a single, streamlined approach to complex sales.Looking ahead, Openn says the next phase will double down on contract automation and deeper integrations with leading CRMs to further reduce admin and sharpen the agent’s competitive edge.Adomeit added:“Unsurprisingly, we’ve got some exciting announcements on the horizon. We’re releasing features that will give agents the ability to capture and act on very strong intent signals for new listings using AI. It’s all part of our focus on building tools that empower agents to do what they do best – achieve outstanding results for their clients while enjoying a better balance of time.”About OpennOpenn is an offer management platform that enables real estate professionals to digitally manage sales campaigns, streamline processes, enhance transparency, and unlock new listing opportunities. Founded in 2017, the platform has facilitated more than $16 billion in property transactions across Australia and New Zealand.ENDSFurther information:Sean AdomeitCEOT: 0437 902 192Sean@openn.com

