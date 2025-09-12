Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,150 in the last 365 days.

EEZY BRIDGE Reimagines Classic Card Game for the Digital Age

EEZY BRIDGE is available as a mobile app and physical deck

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The timeless strategy game of Bridge has been modernized with the launch of EEZY BRIDGE, a fast-paced, easy-to-learn version designed for today’s players. Whether as a mobile app or a physical card deck, EEZY BRIDGE brings new life to the classic game—without compromising its strategic depth.

Available on iOS and Android and manufactured in the USA under the trusted Bicycle® brand, EEZY BRIDGE blends traditional gameplay with modern accessibility. A typical game takes just 10 minutes, and the rules fit on a single card. New players can get started quickly with the help of a short in-app tutorial video.

Since its release, EEZY BRIDGE has earned over 7,000 downloads across app platforms and received a 4.8-star average rating on Amazon, where the physical deck holds an Amazon’s Choice badge—highlighting its popularity among casual gamers and card enthusiasts alike.

Attendees at the Perth Pixel Games Expo, taking place September 13–14 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, will have the opportunity to experience the game firsthand.

“We created EEZY BRIDGE to make one of the world’s most strategic games more approachable and enjoyable for everyone,” said [Alain St. Flour], [Creator], [EEZY Bridge]. “Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to card games, EEZY BRIDGE is quick to learn, fast to play, and hard to put down.”

EEZY BRIDGE is now available on the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon.

ALAIN ST. FLOUR
EEZY BRIDGE
+61 405 771 059
alain@eezybridge.shop
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook

Team up, play smart, and win! A fun, strategic card game inspired by Bridge—easy to learn, hard to resist. Outsmart opponents using clever plays and bluffing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EEZY BRIDGE Reimagines Classic Card Game for the Digital Age

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more