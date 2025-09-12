EEZY BRIDGE Reimagines Classic Card Game for the Digital Age

EEZY BRIDGE is available as a mobile app and physical deck

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The timeless strategy game of Bridge has been modernized with the launch of EEZY BRIDGE , a fast-paced, easy-to-learn version designed for today’s players. Whether as a mobile app or a physical card deck, EEZY BRIDGE brings new life to the classic game—without compromising its strategic depth.Available on iOS and Android and manufactured in the USA under the trusted Bicyclebrand, EEZY BRIDGE blends traditional gameplay with modern accessibility. A typical game takes just 10 minutes, and the rules fit on a single card. New players can get started quickly with the help of a short in-app tutorial video. Since its release, EEZY BRIDGE has earned over 7,000 downloads across app platforms and received a 4.8-star average rating on Amazon, where the physical deck holds an Amazon’s Choice badge—highlighting its popularity among casual gamers and card enthusiasts alike.Attendees at the Perth Pixel Games Expo , taking place September 13–14 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, will have the opportunity to experience the game firsthand.“We created EEZY BRIDGE to make one of the world’s most strategic games more approachable and enjoyable for everyone,” said [Alain St. Flour], [Creator], [EEZY Bridge]. “Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to card games, EEZY BRIDGE is quick to learn, fast to play, and hard to put down.”EEZY BRIDGE is now available on the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon.

Team up, play smart, and win! A fun, strategic card game inspired by Bridge—easy to learn, hard to resist. Outsmart opponents using clever plays and bluffing.

