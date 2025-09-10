Tradesk Launches Prism AI at FinovateFall 2025 to Bring Wall Street Insights to Everyday Investors

Wall Street Clarity for Everyday Investor Tradesk Securities Logo

Prism AI brings institutional clarity, portfolio insights, and real-time market analysis, making advanced investing tools accessible to Investors on Tradesk.

SHORT HILLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tradesk Securities unveiled Prism AI today at FinovateFall in New York. Built directly into the Tradesk investing platform, Prism is designed to give investors clarity instead of guesswork by putting institutional-level insights into the hands of everyday investors, delivering the kind of data and context once locked behind $25,000 trading terminals.Prism helps investors understand both the big picture and the fine detail. The AI agent can answer questions about stocks, ETFs, options, and market trends in plain English, explaining strategies, surfacing historical data, and making complex market moves easier to understand in real time. It’s like having a strategist in your pocket, 24/7.“It was energizing to be on stage and see the fintech community respond in real time,” said Eric Chu, CEO of Tradesk Securities. “With Prism, we’re delivering something the industry has been chasing for years: true clarity. Whether you’re a first-time investor or a seasoned pro, our platform brings Wall Street-level insights within reach.”The launch also highlights Tradesk’s broader strategy. Beyond AI, the company offers a full investing platform where users can trade stocks, ETFs, and options commission-free while moving seamlessly between research, news, and execution. The platform’s features include insider trade tracking, flexible margin, smarter options strategies, fractional shares, recurring investments, curated ETFs for sector and thematic discovery, real-time market news, comprehensive analytics, and a powerful stock screener.The platform gives investors the same ability to understand markets, portfolios, and individual securities with institutional level depth. Professional grade tools aren’t just accessible but intuitive and empowering.Finovate organizers echoed the significance of the launch. “Finovate is about spotlighting solutions that push the industry forward,” said Greg Palmer, VP and Host of Finovate. “Prism reflects Tradesk’s focus on making investing tools clearer, smarter, and more accessible. Our audience really enjoyed seeing Tradesk’s demo.”About Tradesk SecuritiesTradesk is a U.S.-based mobile trading and investing platform built to make markets more accessible and transparent for everyday investors. With intuitive tools, educational resources, and its new Prism AI engine, Tradesk empowers users to take control of their financial future. Learn more at www.tradesk.co Editor’s Note: New customers can also claim up to 30 fractional shares valued at as much as $5,000 by opening and funding an account. www.tradesk.co/newcustomer

