St. Kitts and Nevis Expands Access to Citizenship by Investment: What Families Need to Know

For investors considering St. Kitts citizenship by investment, the latest amendments to its program provide an opportunity to extend its benefits across generations.

Harvey Law Group on how investors can benefit from broader access to one of the world's most trusted and reputable citizenship by investment programs.

At HLG, we believe this evolution further cements St. Kitts’ position in the field.” — Jean-François Harvey, Global Managing Partner at HLG

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced significant proposed updates to its flagship citizenship by investment program, broadening access for families seeking investment immigration solutions in a reputable Caribbean country renowned for its clear regulations, strong due diligence, and long-standing government support of the world's first citizenship by investment program launched in 1984.

Key updates under the 2024 Citizenship by Substantial Investment Regulations include:

- Dependent children will now qualify up to the age of 30 (previously 25), provided applications are submitted before their 30th birthday.

- Adult dependents will no longer be required to be in full-time education, as long as they can demonstrate substantial financial dependence on the main applicant.

All other provisions remain unchanged.

The revamped framework is designed to accommodate modern family structures by offering an even more inclusive and practical pathway to include adult children and dependents. It also provides greater flexibility for applicants seeking a truly multigenerational solution for global mobility and legacy planning.

“These amendments underscore St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to maintaining a program that adapts to modern family needs,” said Jean-François Harvey, Global Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group (HLG), a leading immigration law firm specializing in worldwide residency and citizenship by investment (RCBI) solutions.

WHY ST. KITTS & NEVIS?

The St. Kitts & Nevis citizenship by investment program offers one of the most established routes to citizenship by investment in the Caribbean. With a minimum investment of USD 250,000, applicants can obtain citizenship without relocating or giving up their current nationality.

Benefits include visa-free access to over 150 countries and territories, no personal income tax, and the option to include family members. Dual citizenship in St. Kitts is allowed and confidential.

Some investors choose the independent, twin-island nation of just over 50,000 citizens for its political security in an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical climate. Others see it as part of a broader estate planning or international tax strategy, or a way to ensure their children have greater educational and professional opportunities abroad. Some may even enjoy the scenery and a relaxed pace of life.

For investors considering St. Kitts citizenship by investment, the 2024 amendments provide a timely opportunity to extend the program’s benefits across generations. "At HLG, we believe this evolution further cements St. Kitts’ position in the field," Harvey said.

ABOUT HARVEY LAW GROUP

Founded in 1992, ​​Harvey Law Group is a premier multinational law firm specializing in immigration and business law. With over 20 offices globally, HLG is dedicated to providing trusted legal counsel and seamless, future-ready solutions for a diverse clientele, including entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, families, and international corporations.

For more information, visit www.harveylawcorporation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.