MoreThanDigital Announces World's First Neutral AI-Powered Business Diagnostic Platform

DAVOS, GRAUBüNDEN, SWITZERLAND, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A quiet revolution in corporate strategy went public last week. MoreThanDigital today announced the landmark launch of MoreThanDigital Insights , an AI-powered business diagnostic platform engineered to deliver the strategic clarity previously accessible only through elite consulting firms. Unveiled at the Global SME Summit in Davos on September 4th with the backing of already over over 150 international partners, governments, and institutions, the platform is set to disrupt how businesses identify problems and make decisions.For decades, leaders have been trapped between two inadequate options: backward-looking business intelligence dashboards that show what happened, and expensive consulting engagements that are slow, subjective, and often deliver static advice. This leaves critical corporate blind spots unaddressed and opportunities missed. MoreThanDigital Insights makes that choice obsolete.Where traditional tools provide fragmented data, MoreThanDigital Insights delivers a complete, 360-degree diagnosis of an organization’s health. The platform’s proprietary AI analyzes over 1,400 relevant business dimensions across more than 12 core categories, including financial health, operational efficiency, innovation readiness, strategic readiness, leadership culture and many more. The result is a detailed report, often exceeding 120 pages, that moves beyond surface-level KPIs to expose the root causes of systemic challenges."We are fundamentally democratizing access to C-suite level diagnostics," said Benjamin Talin, founder of MoreThanDigital. "Deep strategic insight shouldn't be locked away behind six-figure contracts and months of meetings. Our platform empowers any leader to identify their most critical issues with a level of precision and neutrality that even top-tier consultants struggle to achieve. We are leveling the playing field."Developed in Switzerland with data privacy at its core and by design, the platform's power lies in a design that directly addresses the failures of legacy systems. It provides immediate value, allowing businesses to onboard and receive their first diagnostic report in hours without requiring months of IT integration. The system’s AI-backed neutrality eliminates the human bias inherent in traditional analysis by benchmarking performance against global industry standards; this innovative approach was recently recognized with the prestigious EU NGI Enrichers award. Its truly holistic view maps interdependencies between departments, uncovering misalignments that siloed tools cannot see. Early adopters have already used the platform to uncover millions in untapped savings and identify critical areas for strategic improvement.MoreThanDigital Insights is at the forefront of a new technology category: Business Diagnostic Intelligence (BDI) . BDI represents the evolution of business analysis from a reactive reporting function to a proactive, forward-looking strategic tool. It is designed not just to present data, but to understand it, interpret it, and guide leadership toward the most effective actions.For consultants, the platform is a powerful accelerator to scale their impact. For businesses, it is the first real opportunity to build strategy on a foundation of pure, unvarnished data. Organizations seeking to eliminate guesswork and unlock their full potential can begin their first business diagnostic for free.Learn about the platform at https://insights.mtd.info/ Use the platform at https://insights.morethandigital.info/

