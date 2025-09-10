SecondTalent Unveils Industry's First Time-to-Hire Calculator as Tech Hiring Timelines Reach 48-Day Average

New tool provides hiring timelines across tech roles and seniority levels, addressing critical planning gaps as 75% of tech roles now take over 60 days to fill.

Tech companies consistently underestimate hiring timelines by 30-40%, leading to missed project deadlines and emergency contractor spending.” — Matt Li, Co-Founder at SecondTalent

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecondTalent, a leading hiring solutions provider, today launched its comprehensive Time-to-Hire Calculator for Tech Roles , the first free tool to provide granular timeline breakdowns for technical hiring across sourcing channels, interview stages, and recruiter capacity scenarios.The tool addresses critical planning inefficiencies in the $180 billion global tech recruitment market, where inaccurate time-to-hire estimates cost companies an average of $2,400 per day in lost productivity for vacant technical positions.The release responds to escalating challenges in tech talent acquisition, where hiring timelines have extended significantly beyond pre-pandemic levels. According to 2025 industry data, technical roles now average 48 days to hire – 26% slower than the global average – with 75% of technical positions taking over 60 days to fill. AI/ML engineers and security specialists can require up to 58 days, creating substantial operational and financial impacts for growing technology companies.SecondTalent's calculator provides unprecedented visibility into the three critical phases of technical hiring: sourcing time (influenced by channel effectiveness and role scarcity), interview process duration (based on stage complexity and coordination), and offer-to-acceptance timelines (varying by seniority and geographic market). The tool covers 10 specialized roles from Frontend Engineers to AI/ML specialists across five seniority levels, incorporating real-time market data from major recruitment analytics platforms."Our tool eliminates the guesswork that causes budget overruns and resource planning failures. When engineering leaders see that a senior Software Engineer hire will realistically take 51 days instead of the assumed 30, they can plan accordingly and explore optimization strategies."The tool integrates current market intelligence showing that specialized roles like AI/ML Engineering (58 days average) and Security Engineering (55 days) require fundamentally different sourcing strategies than traditional software development positions (47 days average). The tool calculate based on this;- Channel-specific sourcing timelines comparing employee referrals (12 days average) versus LinkedIn outreach (18 days) and talent platforms (10 days)- Seniority impact modeling showing principal engineers require 2.2x longer timelines than junior developers- Interactive interview stage optimization demonstrating how reducing stages from 4 to 3 can save 5-7 days- Geographic market adjustments factoring in U.S. competition (20% longer) versus Asia Pacific markets (20% faster)- Real-time benchmark comparisons against industry averages with performance indicators for faster, slower, or on-target hiringCurrent market dynamics validate increased demand for hiring transparency. The global technical recruitment market, experiencing 15% annual growth, faces unprecedented complexity as remote work expands talent pools while specialized skill requirements increase competition for senior technical professionals.The calculator launch supports SecondTalent's broader mission to bring transparency and intelligence to global technical talent acquisition. Future enhancements will include AI-powered optimization recommendations, integration with applicant tracking systems, and predictive modeling for workforce scaling scenarios based on hiring velocity requirements."We're enabling technical leaders to move from intuition-based to data-driven hiring decisions," added Elton Chan. "When engineering managers understand that switching from job boards to specialized recruiters can reduce sourcing time by 40%, they make strategic investments that accelerate team growth and project delivery."The Time-to-Hire Calculator for Tech Roles is available as a free resource for technical hiring managers, engineering leaders, and talent acquisition professionals.About SecondTalent Second Talent provides crossborder contracting, recruitment & payroll services with focus on top talent across 9 markets in Asia. Founded in 2022, the company has facilitated over 2000+ successful technical hires across 9 countries, serving clients from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 technology companies. SecondTalent combines advanced analytics with deep technical recruiting expertise to deliver measurable improvements in hiring velocity, quality, and cost efficiency.

