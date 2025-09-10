IFA 2025 - Novis Novis AndaSeat iLuxury Award 2025 Novis Series

AndaSeat Novis Series Highlighted at IFA 2025 as Ergonomic Entry Point for Gamers and Students

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat brought its full portfolio of ergonomic chairs to the global stage at IFA 2025, Hall 5.2, booth 125. The booth featured the flagship Kaiser 4 Series, the widely adopted Kaiser 3, the Phantom 3, and the X-Air mesh-based lineup. Yet among these models, it was the Novis Series that stood out as a focal point of engagement, particularly among students, young professionals, and first-time gaming chair buyers who represent an increasingly important demographic in 2025.Novis Series: A Chair Designed as a BeginningThe Novis Series was developed to address a clear need in the seating market: a chair that brings ergonomic features and durable construction to users at the start of their gaming or professional journeys. Many younger consumers enter college, set up their first home offices, or engage in long hours of gaming without access to ergonomically supportive furniture. Novis positions itself as the answer to this challenge, providing a foundation that balances comfort, structural resilience, and accessibility.At IFA, visitors consistently tested the Novis Series, often returning multiple times to adjust the backrest, compare upholstery textures, and evaluate lumbar comfort. For these attendees, the appeal lay not only in its affordability but also in its ability to incorporate advanced ergonomic elements previously associated with higher-tier models.Immediate Back Support: A Distinctive Lumbar ProfileCentral to the Novis Series is its 5cm raised lumbar design, a departure from flat-backed entry-level chairs. This contoured structure is engineered to mimic the natural spinal curve, offering instant support the moment the user sits. The design avoids the “suspended waist” effect common in lower-cost chairs, instead providing continuous alignment whether the user leans upright or reclines.IFA attendees testing the Novis repeatedly commented on the difference this built-in contour provided. Many who had experience with generic task chairs noted the absence of fatigue in the lower back even after prolonged sitting. For students and young professionals, this feature directly addresses the challenge of maintaining posture during extended study or work sessions.Cold-Cure Foam: Softness Balanced With StabilitySeating comfort depends not only on shape but also on material composition. Novis integrates 60kg/m³ cold-cure foam, designed to strike a balance between firmness and softness. Unlike standard foam that compresses unevenly or loses resilience, this formulation distributes body weight consistently and resists flattening over time.At IFA, this was evident during repeated demonstrations, where the Novis maintained its supportive qualities despite continuous use throughout the day. The fatigue-reducing cushioning offered a clear improvement for users who associated budget-friendly seating with quick deterioration. Visitors frequently shifted between upright postures and reclined positions, noting that the foam provided uniform pressure distribution in both cases.Stability Through Seat Design: Raised Sides and Posture SupportAnother defining characteristic of the Novis is its 5cm raised seat sides, a subtle but functional addition that stabilizes the thighs during extended use. This design reduces lateral movement and supports proper leg alignment, ensuring users remain balanced even as they shift between working, gaming, or relaxing.For younger audiences, this stability was particularly appealing. Students often share multipurpose spaces—dorms, living rooms, or hybrid setups—where posture varies depending on activity. The Novis seat contour adapts to these shifts, maintaining ergonomic support without restricting natural movement.Adjustability That Adapts to UsersFlexibility remains a cornerstone of ergonomic design, and Novis integrates a suite of adjustments to meet diverse needs:155° reclining backrest, allowing users to lock into a preferred angle for reading, studying, or resting.15° rocking mode, offering gentle motion with tension control.10cm height adjustment, adaptable across Novis L and XL sizes.7cm armrest movement, reinforced with iron for stability.Multi-function tilt mechanism, enabling users to fine-tune comfort across various postures.At IFA, these adjustments were among the most tested features. Younger visitors explored recline capabilities extensively, while professional attendees evaluated how armrest positions supported typing and mouse use. The adaptability demonstrated Novis’s capacity to serve as more than a casual gaming chair; it is also suited to the daily demands of study and remote work.Optional Memory Foam Pillows: Tailored ComfortWhile the Novis provides a strong ergonomic foundation on its own, it also supports optional memory foam pillows for additional customization. These include:Size-specific lumbar pillows, designed differently for L and XL models to align with varying body proportions.Ergonomic head pillow, shaped to follow the natural curve of the neck.Plush memory foam interiors, covered in soft-touch flannel.At IFA, many users tested configurations with and without these pillows, illustrating how optional accessories can refine the seating experience further. For those sitting forward during study or leaning back during gaming, the ability to adjust pillow placement provided an extra layer of adaptability.Durable Construction: Engineering for LongevityDurability was a recurring question among visitors to IFA, especially younger consumers concerned about long-term investment. The Novis Series addresses this with:PVC leather upholstery resistant to stains and fading.Breathable linen alternative, offering sweat-free comfort in warmer climates.SGS Class 4 gas piston, ensuring reliable height adjustment.Weight-optimized wheelbase: nylon for Novis L, iron for Novis XL.60mm PU-coated wheels, designed for smooth, noise-free rolling.Support for users from 155cm to 210cm in height and 35kg to 120kg in weight.These specifications reinforced confidence among attendees that Novis was engineered not as a temporary solution but as a durable chair capable of evolving with its user over time.Applications in Daily LifeThe Novis Series is not limited to gaming environments. At IFA, AndaSeat emphasized its versatility across multiple contexts:Dormitories: Compact and supportive for student living.Home offices: Professional enough for remote workspaces.Multipurpose rooms: Adaptable for shared spaces where aesthetics and function must coexist.Budget-conscious setups: Providing ergonomic support without requiring premium-level spending.This breadth of application resonated strongly with younger audiences at the exhibition, many of whom face the challenge of limited space and resources.Novis in the Context of 2025The relevance of Novis becomes clearer when viewed against broader societal trends. In 2025, hybrid living continues to define daily routines. Students study, stream, and game from the same desk setups. Young professionals often transition between video calls and leisure activities without leaving their workstations. This overlap has created demand for ergonomic solutions that are affordable, adaptable, and durable.The Novis Series directly addresses this intersection. It introduces younger users to ergonomic seating not as a luxury but as a foundational tool for health and productivity. By emphasizing spinal support, cushioning resilience, and flexible adjustability, Novis positions itself as the entry point for a new generation of users.“Novis Series was created to give first-time users a real ergonomic foundation without complexity,” said Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat. “Its reception here at IFA shows that younger audiences recognize the value of a chair designed for both study and play. We see this as confirmation that Novis bridges the gap between affordability and authentic ergonomic engineering.”A Broader Booth: Other AndaSeat ModelsWhile Novis was a central feature, AndaSeat also displayed its broader portfolio:Kaiser 4 Series, the flagship with advanced 6D armrests and gas-spring lumbar support.Kaiser 3, continuing to demonstrate adaptability across gaming and hybrid work.Phantom 3, a model emphasizing streamlined design.X-Air Series, offering breathable mesh construction for warm environments.These models illustrated the depth of AndaSeat’s range, from flagship engineering to entry-level accessibility.Novis as a Defining Entry PointAndaSeat’s presence at IFA 2025 underscored the importance of aligning ergonomic design with evolving consumer needs. The Novis Series emerged not only as an exhibition highlight but also as a representation of how entry-level ergonomic seating is changing.By focusing on lumbar support, cushioning resilience, leg stability, adjustability, and durable construction, Novis delivers a comprehensive ergonomic experience for users taking their first step into specialized seating. Its reception in Berlin confirmed that the demand for affordable yet technically robust chairs is growing, particularly among younger demographics navigating study, work, and gaming in shared or compact environments.As hybrid living continues to define modern lifestyles, the Novis Series demonstrates that entry-level does not mean limited. It establishes a standard for what accessible ergonomic seating should provide and reinforces AndaSeat’s role in shaping the future of everyday ergonomics.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat designs and manufactures ergonomic seating solutions for professional, educational, and home environments. With a focus on engineering-led ergonomics, the company develops products that balance structural integrity, adaptability, and design aesthetics to meet the needs of diverse global user groups.

