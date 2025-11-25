2025 BlackFriday Flash Sale AndaSeat Kaiser 4 2025 BlackFriday Flash Sale AndaSeat Novis 2025 BlackFriday Flash Sale AndaSeat Kaiser 3

AndaSeat Outlines Five-Day Black Friday Product Rotation, Featuring the Novis Series as a Compact Ergonomic Solution

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat today opened a five-day Black Friday product rotation running from November 26 through November 30, introducing a structured sequence in which selected ergonomic chair models will appear in adjusted price formats for limited daily windows. The rotation includes several configurations of the company’s Novis , Kaiser 3, and New Kaiser 4 Series, with each date designated for a specific material and model variant.During the event period, customers participating in purchases are also automatically entered into a full-refund draw, where four orders will be reimbursed at the conclusion of the activity. The draw will be conducted after November 30, and notification will be issued via email.Although the rotation brings temporary price changes, this announcement focuses primarily on the Novis Series, which represents AndaSeat’s approach to compact ergonomic engineering for hybrid living and working environments. With its smaller footprint, structural consistency, and simplified adjustment mechanisms, the Novis Series occupies an increasingly relevant position within the company’s design framework.Five-Day Rotational Listing Window- The Black Friday period is structured not as a single discount event, but as a sequential listing cycle, in which different products appear on designated days:- November 26 — New Kaiser 4, fabric variant, enters the listing cycle- November 27 — Novis, gray fabric, enters the listing cycle- November 28 (Black Friday) — New Kaiser 4, black PVC leather, enters the listing cycle- November 29 — Novis, black PVC leather, enters the listing cycle- November 30 — Kaiser 3, black PVC leather / New Kaiser 4, gray fabric, enter the listing cyclePrices during these individual periods are factual adjustments based on product type and size. For example, on designated dates, the Novis gray fabric model is listed at $179 (L) and $199 (XL), while the Novis black PVC leather variant is listed at $179 (L) and $199 (XL) during its scheduled window. These figures reflect temporary adjustments during the rotational system rather than sales messaging.The model-specific listing cycle is part of AndaSeat’s annual Black Friday operations, but the company emphasizes that the intent of this communication is informational rather than promotional.The Novis Series: Compact Ergonomics for Hybrid SpacesThe Novis Series forms the central subject of this release, reflecting a shift in ergonomic design toward compact environments and hybrid usage patterns. Unlike traditional gaming chairs that rely on large structural forms and expansive cushioning, the Novis adopts a reduced spatial footprint while retaining the mechanical and ergonomic integrity foundational to AndaSeat’s engineering philosophy.Its development corresponds with the increasing convergence of personal, academic, and professional tasks within shared or limited living spaces. As home offices, dormitories, and multi-purpose rooms become more common, seating that balances durability, comfort, and space efficiency becomes critical. The Novis Series responds directly to this need.Structural Architecture: Reinforced Steel and Spatial EfficiencyThe internal frame of the Novis chair utilizes precision-welded steel tubing, ensuring core rigidity even under dynamic load. Structural tests performed within AndaSeat’s manufacturing facility involve repeated cycle loading, rotation stress simulations, and static pressure evaluations, all designed to validate the chair’s resilience over multi-year use.Despite its smaller dimensions, the Novis retains the integrity expected of a full-sized ergonomic chair. The steel frame is paired with a five-point iron base, powder-coated for corrosion resistance and fitted with polyurethane casters engineered for quiet rolling on hard and carpeted surfaces.Each element of the Novis frame was selected to achieve a balance between durability and mobility, creating a chair that can be easily repositioned within small rooms without mechanical strain or excessive weight.Cold-Cure Foam Construction and Contoured Seat DesignThe Novis seat cushion employs cold-cure foam molding, a technique AndaSeat has refined across its high-end lineup. This method creates foam with uniform density — approximately 55–60 kg/m³ — while ensuring shape retention across long periods of use.The foam’s chemical composition allows slow, consistent pressure redistribution, which helps maintain comfort for users who remain seated over extended durations. The Novis Series deliberately avoids overly soft cushioning that can lead to posture collapse; instead, the foam structure promotes neutral hip alignment and sustained spinal balance.The waterfall edge design of the seat creates a gentle downward curve at the front, reducing compression on the lower thighs and supporting blood flow. Side contours provide subtle pelvic stabilization without restricting repositioning — an important feature for users who switch frequently between writing, laptop use, and handheld device tasks.Integrated Backrest GeometryThe Novis backrest uses a fixed ergonomic curvature, incorporating a molded lumbar rise that aligns with the natural S-shape of the spine. Instead of adjustable lumbar mechanisms that increase mechanical complexity, the Novis adopts a static but anatomically informed curve that supports posture during a variety of seated activities.Cold-cure foam behind the lumbar zone provides continuous, medium-firm pressure distribution. This design accommodates micro-movements that occur during concentration rather than locking the back into a rigid position.AndaSeat designers conducted iterative curvature mapping based on anthropometric data, adjusting lumbar thickness, height placement, and transition slope to fit the majority of user profiles without requiring manual calibration.Recline, Tilt, and Motion ControlThe Novis supports recline angles up to 135 degrees, which allows users to shift between upright tasks and semi-resting postures. A tension control mechanism beneath the seat enables users to modify recline resistance, making the motion smoother or more restricted depending on preference.The synchronized tilt axis ensures that both seat and backrest move in a controlled manner, maintaining support across the lower back as the user reclines. Tilt-lock functionality is available for users who prefer fixed positions over adaptive motion.The inclusion of these features reflects AndaSeat’s principle of dynamic ergonomics, which prioritizes motion flexibility as a contributor to long-term comfort rather than static posture.Armrest Configuration for Compact UtilityThe Novis Series includes 2D adjustable armrests, which can shift vertically and horizontally. This selection was intentional: 2D armrests provide sufficient adjustability for most desk heights and body proportions while reducing overall structural weight and mechanical complexity — a priority within compact seating design.The armrest tops feature a soft polyurethane coating designed to reduce wrist strain and support forearm mobility. The simplicity of the armrest mechanism also aligns with the Novis’s target environments, where practicality and space efficiency are central considerations.Surface Materials and Fabric OptionsTwo primary upholstery options define the Novis product family:- PVC Leather — Used for the black model entering the November 29 rotation window. This material is selected for its resistance to wear, detergents, humidity, and surface scuffing.- Woven Linen Fabric — Used for the gray version entering the November 27 rotation. This textile enhances ventilation, maintaining cooler surface temperatures during extended use.Both materials undergo abrasion tests and colorfastness evaluations to ensure they meet AndaSeat’s durability standards.The availability of both fabric and leather provides options for users in different climates, rooms, and stylistic preferences while maintaining consistent structural performance.Size AvailabilityThe Novis Series is available in L and XL formats.- On its listing date, the gray fabric model appears at $179 (L) and $199 (XL).- On its respective date, the black PVC leather model appears at $179 (L) and $199 (XL).These figures are factual listings for the duration of the Black Friday rotation and are not positioned as promotional messaging.Spatial Integration for Modern LivingA defining characteristic of the Novis Series is its compatibility with smaller environments. Standing below 130 centimeters in total height and occupying a footprint suitable for desks between 100 and 120 centimeters wide, the Novis is designed to integrate seamlessly into compact apartments, dormitories, shared rooms, and multipurpose workspaces.AndaSeat’s internal research highlighted an increase in the number of users blending professional, academic, and leisure activities within the same physical space. This shift created a need for ergonomic products that deliver essential support without consuming excessive room volume.The Novis addresses this by reducing unnecessary bulk while preserving the frame strength and seating ergonomics found in full-scale chairs.Mechanical Validation and Quality ControlThe Novis Series undergoes the same testing protocols used across AndaSeat’s broader portfolio, including:- 50,000-cycle recline simulations- Drop impact tests- Caster rolling resistance evaluations- Foam compression and recovery testing- Upholstery abrasion and peel resistance trialsAndaSeat’s 50,000-m² manufacturing facility integrates robotic assembly and welding processes designed to maintain consistent tolerances and minimize production deviations.Each Novis unit is inspected through multi-stage quality checkpoints before packaging.Daily Rotation Within Black Friday PeriodThe structured rotation format during Black Friday introduces the Novis Series twice:- November 27 — Gray fabric Novis enters the listing cycle- November 29 — Black PVC leather Novis enters the listing cycleAlthough price adjustments occur during these windows, the company maintains a neutral position in describing them. The purpose of this release is informational, explaining when each model appears in the cycle.The five-day Black Friday rotational schedule provides structured windows during which the Novis Series—alongside the Kaiser 3 and New Kaiser 4—appears at adjusted price points. While these adjustments are time-bound, the focus remains on presenting factual information rather than promotional messaging.Within this context, the Novis Series demonstrates the importance of compact ergonomic solutions as home and hybrid work environments evolve. Through careful engineering, proportioned support, and material durability, the Novis serves as a practical seating option for users seeking reliable posture support within limited spaces.As the Black Friday cycle unfolds, the Novis Series stands as a reflection of AndaSeat’s continuing commitment to ergonomic research, product refinement, and design clarity grounded in user needs rather than market trends.

