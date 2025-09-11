Immune Response Testing Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Immune Response Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immune Response Testing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The immune response testing market has expanded quickly in the last few years. The market value, which is predicted to be $14.77 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $16.36 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The notable growth during the historical period has been driven by factors such as heightened emphasis on monitoring vaccine effectiveness, the widespread use of immunotherapy in treating cancer, increased recognition of the importance of immune system health, an uptick in worldwide disease surveillance programs, a rise in biopharmaceutical research and development investment, and surging demand for transplant compatibility testing.

In the coming years, the immune response testing market size is projected to experience significant expansion, with a size forecasted to reach $24.29 billion by 2029. This expansion, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%, can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of emerging zoonotic diseases, heightened demand for at-home immune tests, the rising adoption of preventive healthcare, increasing investments towards pandemic readiness, and an ensuing demand for transplant compatibility testing. The period is also likely to witness key trends such as advancements in tracking vaccine effectiveness, enhanced AI application in immune profiling, innovative improvements in at-home immune tests, incorporation of immunotherapy into cancer treatment protocols, and progress in transplant compatibility testing.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Immune Response Testing Market?

The surge in autoimmune diseases is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the immune response testing market in the future. Autoimmune diseases are those where the immune system mistakenly targets its own healthy cells and tissues. This surge in autoimmune diseases is largely attributed to increased exposure to environmental toxins that could impair immune function and initiate immune attacks on the body's own tissues. Immune response testing plays a crucial role in managing autoimmune diseases by offering an exact view of the body's immune activity, hence facilitating early diagnoses and personalized treatment strategies. It allows superior disease tracking and assists in enhancing patient results through specific therapy modifications. For example, as per a survey by Versorgungsatlas.de, a Germany-based organization, of the 73,241,305 insured individuals in 2022, 6,304,340 had been diagnosed with at least one autoimmune disease, yielding a crude prevalence rate of 8.61%. Consequently, the surge in autoimmune diseases is fueling the expansion of the immune response testing market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Immune Response Testing Market?

Major players in the Immune Response Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• bioMérieux SA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Immune Response Testing Industry?

Prominent businesses in the immune response testing market are striving to create more sophisticated diagnostic tools like automated immune response assays. These advancements are aimed at enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and reducing the duration of testing. Automated immune response assays are complex lab tests that ascertain the body's immune activity, including levels of antibodies or cytokine profiles, requiring little manual intervention. For instance, in August 2022, the Swiss drug firm, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG rolled out the Elecsys IGRA SARS-CoV-2 test. This new-age test is an automated interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) specifically made to track T-cell immune responses against SARS-CoV-2, offering deeper knowledge into prolonged immunity exceeding antibody testing. The Elecsys IGRA test is compatible with Roche's cobas e analyzers, encouraging mass-scale testing with fast outcomes - a key factor for extensive immune monitoring in both clinical and research environments. This innovation encourages a more comprehensive understanding of vaccine effectiveness and natural immunity, thus assisting in making informed public health decisions.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Immune Response Testing Market Growth

The immune response testing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Testing: Antibody Testing, Cytokine Testing, Cellular Testing, Complement System Testing

2) By Application: Allergy Testing, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Disease, Cancer, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Home Care Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Antibody Testing: Immunoglobulin G (IgG) Testing, Immunoglobulin A (IgA) Testing, Immunoglobulin M (IgM) Testing, Neutralizing Antibody Testing, Rapid Antibody Testing

2) By Cytokine Testing: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)-Based Cytokine Assays, Multiplex Cytokine Assays, Flow Cytometry-Based Cytokine Assays, Cytometric Bead Array, Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR)-Based Cytokine Analysis

3) By Cellular Testing: T-Cell Response Assays, B-Cell Response Assays, Natural Killer (NK) Cell Assays, Lymphocyte Proliferation Assays, ELISpot Assays

4) By Complement System Testing: Total Hemolytic Complement (CH50) Assay, Alternative Pathway Hemolytic Complement (AH50) Assay, Complement Component 3 And 4 (C3 And C4) Complement Testing, Mannose-Binding Lectin (MBL) Testing, Complement Activity Assays

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Immune Response Testing Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Immune Response Testing Global Market Report, North America is identified as the biggest market in 2024. Projections for the future suggest that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. This comprehensive report covers a wide range of regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

