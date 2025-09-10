Paulus Dental & Orthodontics Marks 34 Years in Fort Worth with Expertise in Tooth and Wisdom Teeth Extractions

logo of Paulus Dental & Paulus Orthodontics Fort Worth dentist Dr. Anita Paulus at Paulus Dental & Paulus Orthodontics Labor Day Celebration at Paulus Dental & Paulus Orthodontics - Fort Worth TX

Fort Worth, TX — Paulus Dental & Orthodontics marks 34 years, highlighting expertise in tooth extractions and wisdom teeth removal.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paulus Dental & Paulus Orthodontics, a trusted provider of dental and orthodontic care in Fort Worth since 1990, is marking 34 years of service with a focus on surgical expertise in both general tooth extractions and wisdom teeth removal. The announcement comes as the practice also reflects on the importance of community values during Labor Day While standard tooth extractions are typically straightforward, wisdom teeth—also known as third molars—often require more complex surgical planning due to factors such as crowding, eruption at an angle, or impaction. Dr. Anita Paulus, DDS , leads the practice in carefully evaluating each case and guiding patients through safe and comfortable procedures with appropriate anesthesia options.“Routine tooth extractions and wisdom tooth removal may sound alike, but the procedures are very different,” said Dr. Paulus. “Our approach is to provide clarity and confidence so that patients understand their options and receive care tailored to their needs.”For over three decades, Paulus Dental & Paulus Orthodontics has provided preventive, restorative, and surgical care to Fort Worth families. Along with extractions and wisdom tooth surgeries, the practice offers orthodontic treatments, including braces and Invisalign, as well as cosmetic and emergency dental services.The practice also emphasizes accessibility, working with most major insurance providers and offering flexible financing options through CareCredit, Alphaeon Credit, and Cherry. This ensures that patients can pursue necessary dental treatments without unnecessary delays.With a blend of long-standing community commitment and advanced clinical expertise, Paulus Dental & Paulus Orthodontics continues to support oral health across generations of families in Fort Worth.For more information : https://www.paulusdental.com/

