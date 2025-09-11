Dental Orthotic Devices Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 11.9% Through 2025-2029

Dental Orthotic Devices Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Dental Orthotic Devices Market?

In the past few years, the market size for dental orthotic devices has expanded swiftly. The market, which was worth $4.66 billion in 2024, is forecasted to rise to $5.23 billion in 2025, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. Factors such as the growing occurrence of malocclusion, the rising consciousness about dental aesthetics, the increased ageing population, higher disposable income, and the surge in dental tourism have contributed to this growth during the historic period.

In the forthcoming years, the dental orthotic devices market is projected to experience swift expansion. With an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%, it is projected to reach $8.20 billion by 2029. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the rising acceptance of clear aligners, development of tele orthodontics, increased demand for minimally invasive treatments, incorporation of artificial intelligence in devising treatment plans, and an increase in the number of dental clinics and practitioners. Key trends expected to shape the forecast period include 3D printing of dental orthotics, artificial intelligence-based treatment planning, innovations in intraoral scanning technology, clear aligner advancements, and progress in the field of orthodontic technology.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Dental Orthotic Devices Market?

The dental orthotic devices market is expected to expand due to an increase in dental procedures. Defined as treatments and interventions aimed at maintaining or enhancing the health, appearance, and functional capacity of teeth and gums, dental procedures are on the rise due to heightened consciousness regarding oral health. As more people schedule regular dental check-ups and preventive treatments, these orthotic devices, which offer bespoke support for jaw stability and bite alignment, are becoming increasingly crucial. They are particularly beneficial in managing conditions like TMJ disorders and bruxism, helping lessen pressure on oral structures, augment patient comfort, and elevate long-term dental health. For example, Uniqa Dental, an Israel-based dental solutions provider, noted that around 5.5 million dental implants were implemented in the United States in 2023, marking a 10% rise compared to 2022. As such, the escalating number of dental procedures is stimulating the growth of the dental orthotic devices market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Dental Orthotic Devices Market?

Major players in the Dental Orthotic Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Align Technology Inc.

• Straumann Holding AG

• Glidewell

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• Hiossen Inc.

• Ormco Corporation

• Angelalign Technology Inc.

• ClearCorrect LLC

• American Orthodontics Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Dental Orthotic Devices Market?

Leading businesses in the dental orthotic devices industry are prioritizing the development of technically sophisticated products like 3D-printed mandibular advancement devices. These advancements aim to increase the accuracy of treatment, elevate the comfort levels of patients, and reduce the time taken to manufacture these devices. The 3D-printed mandibular advancement devices cater to custom oral fixtures made using 3D printing technology. These devices are devised to move the lower jaw in the forward direction to ensure the airway remains open while the patient sleeps, thereby helping in treating conditions like obstructive sleep apnea and snoring. For instance, in May 2024, Glidewell, a leading dental firm based in the US, introduced the Silent Nite 3D Sleep Appliance. This appliance, which is a 3D printed device specifically designed to shift the lower jaw forward gently, is aimed at treating adults with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea and mitigating snoring. This custom-fit appliance uses 3D printing technology and is made of strong light-cured resin to enhance precision and increase patient comfort. The appliance uses adjustable and replaceable nylon connectors, enabling minor adjustments in 0.5 mm stages up to a 10 mm range.

What Segments Are Covered In The Dental Orthotic Devices Market Report?

The dental orthotic devices market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Anterior Repositioning Dental Orthotic Devices, Anterior Bite Plane Dental Orthotic Devices, Posterior Bite Plane Dental Orthotic Devices, Other Types

2) By Material: Metal, Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Rubber, Composite Materials

3) By Application: Orthodontics, Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders, Post-Surgical Rehabilitation, Accident Recovery, General Orthopedic Treatment

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

5) By End-User: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Orthopedic Centers, Home Care Settings, Specialized Rehabilitation Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Anterior Repositioning Dental Orthotic Devices: Mandibular Advancement Devices, Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Repositioning Splints, Dual-Laminate Repositioning Appliances

2) By Anterior Bite Plane Dental Orthotic Devices: Hard Acrylic Bite Planes, Soft Bite Planes, Maxillary Anterior Deprogrammers

3) By Posterior Bite Plane Dental Orthotic Devices: Maxillary Posterior Bite Blocks, Mandibular Posterior Bite Blocks, Full-Arch Posterior Splints

4) By Other Types: Palatal Orthotic Devices, Occlusal Stabilization Splints, Custom Night Guards

View the full dental orthotic devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-orthotic-devices-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Dental Orthotic Devices Market?

In the 2025 Dental Orthotic Devices Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominating region in 2024. However, it is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the proceeding years. The analysis included an extensive study of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

