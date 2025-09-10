Submit Release
Indiana hospital CEO named to AHA Board of Trustees

The AHA Sept. 9 announced Eric Fish, M.D., president and CEO of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., has been elected to fill a vacancy on its Board of Trustees effective immediately for a term that ends Dec. 31, 2026. Fish, who has worked at Schneck since 2005, has been president since 2020. He also serves on the AHA’s Regional Policy Board 5 and has held numerous leadership roles with the Indiana Hospital Association. 

