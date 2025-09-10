Indiana hospital CEO named to AHA Board of Trustees

The AHA Sept. 9 announced Eric Fish, M.D., president and CEO of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., has been elected to fill a vacancy on its Board of Trustees effective immediately for a term that ends Dec. 31, 2026. Fish, who has worked at Schneck since 2005, has been president since 2020. He also serves on the AHA’s Regional Policy Board 5 and has held numerous leadership roles with the Indiana Hospital Association.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.