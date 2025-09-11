Hospital Logistics Robots Market Size Worth $5.03 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Hospital Logistics Robots Market Worth?

The market size for robots in hospital logistics has experienced swift growth in previous years. It's forecasted to expand from a value of $2.14 billion in 2024 to $2.54 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The historical growth can be credited to a higher requirement to control human inaccuracies in medical deliveries, an increased emphasis on heightening patient safety and the quality of care, growing strain to maximize hospital operational productivity, an upward trend in investments in healthcare facilities, and a surge in the need for healthcare services.

Over the next few years, the hospital logistics robots market size is anticipated to experience notable expansion, with an expected value of $5.03 billion in 2029, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. This surge during the forecast period can be linked to a rising demand for hospital automation, escalating requirement for effective material handling, an increasing gap in healthcare staffing, a heightened emphasis on operational proficiency, and a surge in the elderly population and chronic diseases. Key trends in the forecast period encompass progressive sensor technologies for navigation and safety, innovative developments in autonomous mobile robot designs, the merger of artificial intelligence and machine learning in hospital logistics, the progression in battery and power management systems, and sophisticated teleoperation and remote monitoring functionalities.

What Are The Factors Driving The Hospital Logistics Robots Market?

Advancements in the hospital logistics robots market are being driven by the escalating labor scarcity in the healthcare sector. This scarcity, defined as the shortfall of trained professionals to the demand, results in staffing voids that can negatively impact the provision of medical services. The retirement of seasoned employees, causing a significant loss of expertise in the field, is a key contributor to this growing scarcity. The labor gap in healthcare is addressed by hospital logistics robots which automate mundane tasks, thereby enabling healthcare providers to focus on vital patient care and boost overall operational efficiency. The National Library of Medicine, a US-based biomedical library, reported in October 2024 that in 2022, there was a shortfall of 5.6 million healthcare employees contrasted with a population health requirement of 9.75 million. As such, the escalating labor scarcity in the healthcare sector is spurring the growth of the hospital logistics robots market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hospital Logistics Robots Market?

Major players in the Hospital Logistics Robots Global Market Report 202 include:

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Omron Corporation

• Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd.

• Mobile Industrial Robots

• Mobile Industrial Robots A/S

• Locus Robotics Corporation

• Robosoft Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• Blue Ocean Robotics A/S

• Diligent Robotics Inc.

• Relay Robotics Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Hospital Logistics Robots Market?

Leading firms in the hospital logistics robots market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of technologically sophisticated goods like autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) to bolster automated material transportation and increase operational efficiency in healthcare institutions. AGVs are autonomous robots tailored to securely and proficiently move materials within hospitals without requiring human input. For example, EK Robotics GmbH, a robotics firm based in Germany, launched the Medi Move model series of AGVs specifically designed for hospital logistics automation in June 2023. These robots are equipped with a stainless steel frame and a lifting table capable of supporting weights up to 500 kg and elevating them up to 170 mm. They can move at velocities of up to 1.7m/s and have a unique symmetrical six-wheel design that allows them to rotate about their own axis, necessitating minimal space for maneuvering. It features a 360° laser scanner navigation system for safety and is constructed for 24/7 hospital logistics operations across various levels.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Hospital Logistics Robots Market Share?

The hospital logistics robots global market report 202 market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Autonomous Guided Vehicles, Mobile Robot Platforms

2) By Component: Sensors, Actuators, Controllers, Power Supply, Navigation Systems

3) By Technology: Membrane Technology, Refrigerated Driers, Desiccant Driers, Heat Exchangers

4) By Application: Food Delivery, Laboratory, Laundry Delivery, Pharmacy, Sterile Goods Or Surgical Supplies Delivery, Waste Transportation

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Autonomous Guided Vehicles: Automated Delivery Robots, Disinfection Robots, Patient Transport Robots, Inventory Management Robots, Medication Dispensing Robots

2) By Mobile Robot Platforms: Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Service Robots, Inspection Robots, Delivery Robots

What Are The Regional Trends In The Hospital Logistics Robots Market?

In the 2024 Global Market Report for Hospital Logistics Robots, North America ranked as the leading region. It is projected that the most rapid growth in the forecast period will be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific region. The report provides coverage for several regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

