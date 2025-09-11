The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cross-Species Organ Transplantation Market to Grow at 8.3% CAGR from 2025-2029

It will grow to $20.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

What Is The Cross-Species Organ Transplantation Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, we have observed a robust growth in the market size of cross-species organ transplantation. The value of this market is expected to escalate from $13.98 billion in 2024 to approximately $15.20 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This noticeable growth during the historical phase has been largely spurred by animal model testing, the advent of debates on bioethics, a growing incidence of chronic diseases, experimental transplants from pigs to primates, and a high death rate resulting from final-stage organ failure.

The market of organ transplantation across species is projected to experience solid growth in the coming years, with an expected value of $20.95 billion in 2029, and an 8.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this anticipated growth during the forecast period include the increasing necessity for transplant organs, higher investment in regenerative medicine, worldwide chronic kidney and liver disease burden, patient campaigns for transplant accessibility, and a decline in the number of available human donors. Key trends forecasted to emerge during this period involve the production of gene-edited pig organs, genome engineering compatible with humans, the introduction of artificial intelligence in organ pairing, 3D bioprinting of vascular structures, machine perfusion and preservation technology, along with nanoscale drug delivery for immunosuppression.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Cross-Species Organ Transplantation Market?

The uptick in genetic engineering practices is anticipated to spur the expansion of the cross-species organ transplantation market. Genetic engineering concerns the intentional alteration of an organism's genes via biotechnology techniques to add, delete, or change specific genes. The escalation in genetic engineering is fueled by the immediate necessity to overcome organ scarcities by creating animal organs that are more suited for human transplantation. Genetic engineering bolsters the development of cross-species organ transplantation by facilitating the modification of animal organs to decrease immune rejection, thus making them ideal for human transplants. To exemplify, in July 2023, the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), a US-based non-profit scientific and medical organization, reported that there were 247 gene therapies in Phase II by the end of the first quarter of 2023, escalating by 5% to reach 260 by the end of the second quarter. Consequently, the increasing pivot towards genetic engineering is catalyzing the advancement of the cross-species organ transplantation market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Cross-Species Organ Transplantation Market?

Major players in the Cross-Species Organ Transplantation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc

• F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd

• Sanofi SA

• Novartis AG

• Optipharm Co Ltd

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• United Therapeutics Corporation

• TransMedics Group Inc.

• Artivion Inc.

• eGenesis Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cross-Species Organ Transplantation Sector?

Leading firms in the cross-species organ transplantation market are prioritizing the establishment of strategic partnerships to ease the regulatory approval process for xenotransplantation solutions. Such partnerships are alliances that bring companies together to leverage each other's expertise and resources, with the shared aim of stimulating expansion, innovation, and competitiveness without amalgamation. For example, in February 2025, United Therapeutics, a biotechnology company based in the US, joined forces with eGenesis, a US-based pharmaceutical enterprise, to initiate clinical trials for the transplantation of pig kidneys (xenotransplant) into humans. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved this trial, which seeks to transplant genetically altered pig kidneys into patients suffering from kidney failure. The primary objective of these trials is to find a solution to the severe shortage of donor kidneys by potentially offering a new, sustainable source of organs for those in need.

How Is The Cross-Species Organ Transplantation Market Segmented?

The cross-species organ transplantation market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Organ Preservation Solution, Transplant Diagnostics, Xeno Products, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Kidney, Heart, Liver, Lung, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Transplant Centers, Hospitals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Organ Preservation Solution: Hypothermic Machine Perfusion (HMP) Solutions, Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP) Solutions, Static Cold Storage (SCS) Solutions, Oxygenated Perfusion Solutions

2) By Transplant Diagnostics: Histocompatibility Testing, Crossmatching Tests, Molecular Typing (DNA-based Testing), Immunological Monitoring Assays

3) By Xeno Products: Genetically Engineered Donor Organs, Decellularized Organ Scaffolds, Xenogeneic Cellular Therapies, Immunosuppressive Regimens For Xenotransplants

4) By Other Product Types: Organ Transport Devices, Organ Recovery and Preservation Equipment, Surgical Instruments For Transplantation, Post-Transplant Monitoring Devices

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Cross-Species Organ Transplantation Market?

In 2024, the biggest regional market for cross-species organ transplantation was North America. However, the fastest-growing region projected for the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. This report covers the following markets: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

