The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Contract Research Organization (CRO) Mass Spectroscopy Services Market Set to Reach $2.94 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $2.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Contract Research Organization (CRO) Mass Spectroscopy Services Market Through 2025?

The market size of mass spectroscopy services provided by contract research organizations (CRO) has seen a substantial growth in recent times. The market value which stood at $1.60 billion in 2024, will see an increase to $1.81 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the surge in drug discovery operations, the increased development of targeted therapies, the expansion of diagnostic testing, the rising worldwide demand for CRO analytical services, and an increase in international clinical trial activities.

The market size of contract research organization (CRO) mass spectroscopy services is predicted to undergo a substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching $2.94 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This growth during the forecast period is due to several factors including the increasing complexity of drug discovery pipelines, expansion of pharmaceutical and biotech industry, increasing cases of chronic illnesses, a rise in personalized medicine, and an uptick in R&D spending. Key trends emerging in the forecast period encompass technological advancements, uptake of high-resolution mass spectrometry, incorporation of top-down proteomics, application of artificial intelligence, and use of cloud-based data management systems.

Download a free sample of the contract research organization (cro) mass spectroscopy services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27264&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Contract Research Organization (CRO) Mass Spectroscopy Services Market?

The expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is predicted to guide the growth trajectory for the contract research organization (CRO) mass spectroscopy services market. Businesses in these sectors are involved in discovering, developing, and producing drugs, biologics, and diagnostic aids to enhance patient health. Enhanced funding for research and development in these industries is contributing to the invention of new treatments and therapies for intricate and untreated medical conditions. CRO mass spectroscopy services aid these industries by delivering precise analytical feedback that fast-tracks drug discovery, development, and regulatory adherence. For example, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), a Belgium-based pharmaceutical sector representative, stated in June 2023 that there had been notable growth in European pharmaceutical production, increasing from $352.48 billion in 2021 to $369.95 billion in 2022. As such, the expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors drives the growth of the CRO mass spectroscopy services market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Contract Research Organization (CRO) Mass Spectroscopy Services Market?

Major players in the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Mass Spectroscopy Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• ICON Public Limited Company

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• Medpace Holdings Inc.

• Novatia LLC

• Inotiv Inc.

• BioAgilytix Labs LLC

• Altasciences Company Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Contract Research Organization (CRO) Mass Spectroscopy Services Industry?

Leading firms within the contract research organization (CRO) mass spectroscopy services sector are concentrating on the development of technologically enhanced platforms such as next-generation mass spectrometry (MS) software solutions. These are devised to boost improvements in biomarker identification, protein measurement, and immunopeptidomics examination. Next-generation mass spectrometry (MS) software solutions are superior tools engineered to enhance the pace, precision, and effectiveness of data analysis within intricate chemical and biological investigation. As an example, in May 2025, Biognosys AG, a Swiss company specialized in mass spectrometry-based solutions, rolled out Spectronaut 20 and SpectroMine 5. These are two cutting-edge MS data analysis platforms that set new standards in immunopeptidomics and data-independent acquisition (DIA) workflows. These AI-fortified tools significantly intensify sensitivity and precision in identifying low-abundance peptides, granting incomparable depth in proteome coverage and neoantigen identification. By substituting manual, fault-prone data interpretation with automated, machine learning-fuelled analytics, these platforms allow researchers to fast-track therapeutic target confirmation. A notable attribute is their elevated peptide-spectrum matching engine, which enhances peptide identification rates and quantification consistency, ensuring dependable and repeatable results in clinical research applications.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Contract Research Organization (CRO) Mass Spectroscopy Services Market

The contract research organization (CRO) mass spectroscopy services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Proteomics Services, Metabolomics Services, Other Services

2) By Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Clinical Research, Preclinical Testing, Environmental Testing, Forensic Testing, Food Safety Analysis, Proteomics And Genomics Research

3) By End Use: Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Proteomics Services: Protein Identification, Protein Quantification, Post-Translational Modification Analysis, Protein-Protein Interaction Analysis, Structural Proteomics, Biomarker Discovery, Clinical Proteomics, Targeted Proteomics

2) By Metabolomics Services: Metabolite Identification, Metabolite Quantification, Metabolic Pathway Analysis, Targeted Metabolomics, Untargeted Metabolomics, Lipidomics, Flux Analysis, Biomarker Discovery

3) By Other Services: Lipid Analysis, Glycomics Services, Small Molecule Analysis, Drug Metabolism And Pharmacokinetics Studies, Environmental And Food Testing, Toxicology Studies, Bioanalytical Method Development And Validation

View the full contract research organization (cro) mass spectroscopy services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/contract-research-organization-cro-mass-spectroscopy-services-global-market-report

Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Mass Spectroscopy Services Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for contract research organization (CRO) mass spectroscopy services. The study provides foresight into the growth trajectory of the market in this region. It includes the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa in its analysis.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Mass Spectroscopy Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Smart Kitchen Appliances Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-kitchen-appliances-global-market-report

Catering Services And Food Contractors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catering-services-and-food-contractors-global-market-report

Meal Kit Delivery Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meal-kit-delivery-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.